Ho-Chunk Nation begins layoffs of non-essential employees to combat coronavirus

The Ho-Chunk Nation announced it would begin temporary layoffs in the first week of April, in an aim to keep the nation financially stable during the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 25, Ho-Chunk president Marlon WhiteEagle announced that starting on April 3, non-essential staff across the nation’s businesses will be laid off, with no current projected date for their return. WhiteEagle said the rationale behind the layoffs was financial, since no member of the Ho-Chunk Nation has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The Nation has gone from exploring to executing temporary layoffs of nonessential employees,” WhiteEagle said in a letter to employees. “Layoffs will be effective April 3, 2020 with the goal of preserving our capital and maintaining operations.”

According to nation spokesperson Matthew Mann, the Ho-Chunk casino closures was the core reason for the layoffs, as the casinos are a key revenue source for the nation.

“Due to the casinos closing… that generated most of our revenue which we put on to our different programs that we have for the nation,” Mann said. “Without the revenue being generated by the casinos, it was hard for us to keep the staff that we had.”