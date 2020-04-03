Ho-Chunk Nation begins layoffs of non-essential employees to combat coronavirus

The Ho-Chunk Nation announced it would begin temporary layoffs in the first week of April, in an aim to keep the nation financially stable during the coronavirus outbreak.
On March 25, Ho-Chunk president Marlon WhiteEagle announced that starting on April 3, non-essential staff across the nation’s businesses will be laid off, with no current projected date for their return. WhiteEagle said the rationale behind the layoffs was financial, since no member of the Ho-Chunk Nation has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“The Nation has gone from exploring to executing temporary layoffs of nonessential employees,” WhiteEagle said in a letter to employees. “Layoffs will be effective April 3, 2020 with the goal of preserving our capital and maintaining operations.”
According to nation spokesperson Matthew Mann, the Ho-Chunk casino closures was the core reason for the layoffs, as the casinos are a key revenue source for the nation.
“Due to the casinos closing… that generated most of our revenue which we put on to our different programs that we have for the nation,” Mann said. “Without the revenue being generated by the casinos, it was hard for us to keep the staff that we had.”
WhiteEagle said that the closure of the nation’s hotels, fitness centers and other businesses also played a role in the decision to lay off non-essential staff for the time being. He did clarify that employees subject to layoffs will still be eligible for health insurance, but that they will also be responsible for back payment on premiums when they return to work.
WhiteEagle did not specify what constituted an essential employee, but Mann clarified that workers who could occupy various roles were prioritized in order to maintain the nation’s financial solvency.
“The classification came down to what was needed to run certain programs we still have available,” Mann said. “Essential employees were basically the ones that could do various job functions within the tribe, because we still have programs that are still available… such as social services… essential types of programs we need to keep running during this time.”
Mann said that the tribe does not have a time frame in mind as to either when the layoffs would end or become permanent, that it depends on how long the pandemic goes on. While exact numbers weren't available as of April 2, Mann said that more than half of the nation’s employees will be laid off.
