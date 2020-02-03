Hogz & Honeez outside Beaver Dam changes name under new ownership

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Hogz & Honeez is no more.

The bar just outside Beaver Dam city limits is under new ownership and has a new name: 6th Gear. It’s now managed by Joel Postuma, Cindy Schmidt and Chris Schmidt. They took over running the bar about three weeks ago.

“It’s been a dream,” Posthuma said. “I’ve always wanted to own a bar and restaurant.”

Posthuma has run an auto repair shop in Juneau for about 18 years and started conversations about taking over Hogz & Honeez over the past year or so. He said he was able to make it happen by linking up with the Schmidts.

“My intentions were I had to have the right people,” he said.

Posthuma said the bar has been getting busier and busier so far, and plenty of customers were in on Saturday for their Bloodys and burgers. One major change is 6th Gear is now open at 6 a.m. for breakfast to load up on eggs and bacon. 6th Gear also has a new signature burger with Akaushi beef shipped in from Texas that’s proven popular.

“I can’t believe the amount of beef that we went through in just a few weeks,” Posthuma said.