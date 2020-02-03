Hogz & Honeez outside Beaver Dam changes name under new ownership

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Hogz & Honeez is no more.
The bar just outside Beaver Dam city limits is under new ownership and has a new name: 6th Gear. It’s now managed by Joel Postuma, Cindy Schmidt and Chris Schmidt. They took over running the bar about three weeks ago.
“It’s been a dream,” Posthuma said. “I’ve always wanted to own a bar and restaurant.”
Posthuma has run an auto repair shop in Juneau for about 18 years and started conversations about taking over Hogz & Honeez over the past year or so. He said he was able to make it happen by linking up with the Schmidts.
“My intentions were I had to have the right people,” he said.
Posthuma said the bar has been getting busier and busier so far, and plenty of customers were in on Saturday for their Bloodys and burgers. One major change is 6th Gear is now open at 6 a.m. for breakfast to load up on eggs and bacon. 6th Gear also has a new signature burger with Akaushi beef shipped in from Texas that’s proven popular.
“I can’t believe the amount of beef that we went through in just a few weeks,” Posthuma said.
The bar is known as a major spot for bikers to hangout and will remain involved with the annual Nation of Patriots tour, where motorcycle riders carry a US flag around the country to raise money for veterans and their families. The tour will not start or end in Beaver Dam this year, but is still expected to roll through town.
Posthuma said the name of the bar changed to be more inviting. He is also planning to have bike nights in the summer and car nights.
“I’m a gearhead obviously,” he said. “I like motorcycle, cars, all that related. I didn’t want to narrow it down to just motorcycles that I liked. I didn’t want to narrow my clientele. I wanted to keep it open it for all groups so people wouldn’t be afraid to stop in based on the name.”
Posthuma is also working to redo the tables in the bar to fit different brands like Dodge, Chevy and Harley Davidson.
There’s still one past of the dream that will hopefully come in the future: Posthuma envisions attaching a motorcycle dealership to 6th Gear when the opportunity arises.
“I couldn’t afford the full dream so i got half my dream,” he said.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.