Holiday coffees a hit: Seasonal specialties keep Beaver Dam roaster busy

Many coffee lovers enjoy holiday specialties, which is where blending pure coffees to create seasonal brews becomes an art

Local coffee roaster Josiah Vilmin and family operate Nunatak Coffee at 201 Gateway Drive. He recently shared some of the art, and science of creating those special seasonal flavors.

“We’re all about coffee, and we roast our own beans,” said Vilmin. “We roast a lot of different kinds of coffee and we think we do a pretty good job. We spend a lot of time with it and we care about it. We care a lot about making good coffee.”

The same holds true for their current “Winer Wonderland” blend, and other seasonal brews.

“They’re very popular with our customers – both online and in the café,” Vilmin said. “Seasonality is very important and ‘Winter Wonderland’ is especially popular around Christmas."

Roasting that blend starts by November, and continues through the coldest winter months. By that time other specialties ae lining up for spring, when drinking habits change to suit the season.

“We do the same in our bakery with things geared toward different holidays,” he said.