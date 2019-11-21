It's beginning to look more like the holidays in Columbus.
On Nov. 18, Zach Fender and Dalton Hiley from Columbus Water & Light installed lighted snowflakes and large, decorated wreaths on downtown light poles.
Columbus residents can expect to see more decorations added to the Christmas tree outside Columbus Public Library. The tree will be officially lit following the annual holiday parade Friday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus fundraising groups brought in several thousands of dollars to bring decorations to the city's downtown. Fundraising organizers hope the decorations will spread joy and positivity throughout Columbus this holiday season.
