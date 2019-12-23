Holiday display making memories in Beaver Dam with characters inspired by ‘little princess’

A holiday display that has been in the works for decades has found new inspiration in a granddaughter’s dreams.
Cyndi Hertzberg has been decorating for holidays for as long as she can remember, but efforts have stepped up this year at 421 Haskell St.
“I would guess that I’ve been decorating outside for the past 25 years. Tom (her husband) and I didn’t do too much when we were renting because we didn’t have much of a yard. It has all really grown since we moved here 20 years ago,” said Hertzberg. “This year is the biggest display we’ve ever done for Christmas.”
She began putting up Christmas decorations before Halloween was over.
“Halloween decorations include a lot of clothing and things that you don’t want to put away wet,” said Hertzberg. “The Christmas decorations are wood, so they aren’t as difficult to take inside and store. After we learned that snow was coming early this year we shifted into high gear.”
Hertzberg creates the decorations herself, drawing most of them freehand, cutting them out and painting them as authentically as she can. Her goal this year was to create nine Walt Disney princesses. The cut-out royals were inspired by granddaughter Brynlee Burns, a kindergartener in Columbus with a love for all things Disney.
“She’s our little princess,” said Hertzberg. “The princesses represent what little girls want to be when they grow up.”
Hertzberg believes there are four princesses to go, although daughter-in-law Amber believes there are more. Hertzberg lists Elsa and Anna (from Frozen) as the first she created, followed by Aurora, Belle, Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Arianna and Snow White (and the Seven Dwarfs).
Each princess takes from three to seven days to complete.
Amber helps during much of the process of creating the figures and setting them up.
“I call her a guardian angel,” Hertzberg said. “She helps me with everything. We are truly blessed.”
Amber jokes that “We threaten to take Pinterest away from her. I often see her looking at other characters and say to myself, ‘Oh no!’”
Amber said “She often asks me to help with something. Since I work a lot, however, by the time I get around to it she has already finished.”
Amber also helps to haul sheets of plywood into the basement where the figures are cut and painted. She then helps haul them upstairs when they are set up in the yard. Finally, she helps carry them into the attic to be stored when each season ends.
That help is invaluable.
“Hauling those sheets of wood is not easy,” said Hertzberg. “I prefer using half-inch plywood, or thinner wood if it’s possible. With my back I need all the help I can get.”
Hertzberg uses a jig saw for most of the work, and enjoys painting the details in acrylics when they are finished. The final step is sealing the wood with polyurethane varnish, to preserve the colors and protect them from the elements. Cost is $20 to $40 each.
Painting is Hertzberg’s favorite step.
“I’m a detail person,” she said “I like getting things as accurate as possible – like the colors of their hair and shading the faces and gowns. Then I add embellishments, like glitter and sparkles.”
Although she started painting both sides, she now opts to paint the backs black.
“Nobody’s going to see them anyway,” she said. “I’ll never do that again.”
The results are truly awesome. Now there are nearly 50 figures on display, with more planned for next year.
“I don’t believe they’re perfect but they’re the best I can do freehand,” said Hertzberg. “I find a picture I like and go forward from there.”
Many in the neighborhood and the city stop by to locate their favorite characters or to stare in awe.
“I love hearing the comments kids make, and the excitement they share when they stop,” said Hertzberg. “That’s what makes it all worthwhile.”
The next project is a Volkswagen convertible (The Love Bug) with some of the characters Cindy has missed. Another goal is to create three vehicles from the movie "Cars."
“I like things that are different,” Hertzberg said. “Every year I like seeing how people decorate. I just love it and wish more people would do it. I may end up doing other people’s yards out of necessity. There are so many figures I created that don't get used.”