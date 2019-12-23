Holiday display making memories in Beaver Dam with characters inspired by ‘little princess’

Hertzberg believes there are four princesses to go, although daughter-in-law Amber believes there are more. Hertzberg lists Elsa and Anna (from Frozen) as the first she created, followed by Aurora, Belle, Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Arianna and Snow White (and the Seven Dwarfs).

Each princess takes from three to seven days to complete.

Amber helps during much of the process of creating the figures and setting them up.

“I call her a guardian angel,” Hertzberg said. “She helps me with everything. We are truly blessed.”

Amber jokes that “We threaten to take Pinterest away from her. I often see her looking at other characters and say to myself, ‘Oh no!’”

Amber said “She often asks me to help with something. Since I work a lot, however, by the time I get around to it she has already finished.”

Amber also helps to haul sheets of plywood into the basement where the figures are cut and painted. She then helps haul them upstairs when they are set up in the yard. Finally, she helps carry them into the attic to be stored when each season ends.

That help is invaluable.