 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday festivities, parade coming to Mayville on Saturday
0 Comments
alert top story

Holiday festivities, parade coming to Mayville on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Here comes Santa Claus (copy)

Santa Claus waves to the crowd Dec. 5, 2020 during Mayville's Holiday Parade. This year's parade travels through the downtown on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

MAYVILLE – Twinkling lights, holiday activities and visitors from the North Pole can all be found Saturday at the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life on Main” event in downtown Mayville.

The Mayville Public Library will be bustling the entire day. Kids can take part in a craft activity from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Book Bingo will be held from noon-1:30 p.m.; adults can learn how to make non-alcoholic holiday drinks and get festive book recommendations from 1:30-3 p.m. (call 920-387-7910 to register); and Mrs. Claus will visit from 2-4 p.m.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., shoppers are invited to browse the craft sale being held at American Legion Post 69. Hot boozy drinks will be available for purchase in the Legion’s barroom.

Gateway Community Church will host children's movies and crafts from 9-11 a.m. They will also have baked goods, hot chocolate and coffee available until noon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Open Door Coffeehouse will host a Letters to Santa activity from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the children may visit with Santa, the jolly old elf himself, at the Beauty Boutique from 2-4 p.m.

Mayville High School’s Be the Change organization will be at the Wings Over Wisconsin office to lead a craft project. All are welcome to make a birdseed hanger from 3-5 p.m.

The character Queen Elsa will meet and greet children at the Audubon Hotel & Event Venue at 3:30 p.m.

The highlight of Saturday’s festivities is the holiday parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Horicon Street, turns onto Main Street and finishes at Foster Park. The Mayville High School Band will play in Mayville Park Square during the parade.

Due to the tragic parade attack that happened in Waukesha Nov. 21, Mayville Police Chief Jim Ketchem said he will up security measures and have extra officers on duty for the holiday parade.

Following the parade, a Christmas bus will travel through the community for people to view homes decked out with holiday lights. The bus will load at the corner of Main and Buchanan streets at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can reserve a spot by calling 920-387-3568.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

If you go

What: “It’s a Wonderful Life on Main” event

Where: Downtown Mayville

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; daylong festivities with parade at 5 p.m.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kimberly Tessmann
Obituaries

Kimberly Tessmann

DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP – Kimberly Marie Tessmann, age 49, of Douglas Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

+2
Durand, Tamara L. Carlson
Obituaries

Durand, Tamara L. Carlson

WAUKESHA – Tamara L. Carlson Durand, 52, danced home to Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. She was the radiant mother of Aryanna (Andy) Bohl, Nat…

Holwerda, James R., Jr.
Obituaries

Holwerda, James R., Jr.

BEAVER DAM—James R. Holwerda Jr., 44, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News