Holiday festivities, parade coming to Mayville on Saturday

MAYVILLE – Twinkling lights, holiday activities and visitors from the North Pole can all be found Saturday at the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life on Main” event in downtown Mayville.
The Mayville Public Library will be bustling the entire day. Kids can take part in a craft activity from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Book Bingo will be held from noon-1:30 p.m.; adults can learn how to make non-alcoholic holiday drinks and get festive book recommendations from 1:30-3 p.m. (call 920-387-7910 to register); and Mrs. Claus will visit from 2-4 p.m.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., shoppers are invited to browse the craft sale being held at American Legion Post 69. Hot boozy drinks will be available for purchase in the Legion’s barroom.
Gateway Community Church will host children's movies and crafts from 9-11 a.m. They will also have baked goods, hot chocolate and coffee available until noon.
The Open Door Coffeehouse will host a Letters to Santa activity from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the children may visit with Santa, the jolly old elf himself, at the Beauty Boutique from 2-4 p.m.
Mayville High School’s Be the Change organization will be at the Wings Over Wisconsin office to lead a craft project. All are welcome to make a birdseed hanger from 3-5 p.m.
The character Queen Elsa will meet and greet children at the Audubon Hotel & Event Venue at 3:30 p.m.
The highlight of Saturday’s festivities is the holiday parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Horicon Street, turns onto Main Street and finishes at Foster Park. The Mayville High School Band will play in Mayville Park Square during the parade.
Due to the tragic parade attack that happened in Waukesha Nov. 21, Mayville Police Chief Jim Ketchem said he will up security measures and have extra officers on duty for the holiday parade.
Following the parade, a Christmas bus will travel through the community for people to view homes decked out with holiday lights. The bus will load at the corner of Main and Buchanan streets at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can reserve a spot by calling 920-387-3568.
