Holiday festivities, parade coming to Mayville on Saturday

MAYVILLE – Twinkling lights, holiday activities and visitors from the North Pole can all be found Saturday at the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life on Main” event in downtown Mayville.

The Mayville Public Library will be bustling the entire day. Kids can take part in a craft activity from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Book Bingo will be held from noon-1:30 p.m.; adults can learn how to make non-alcoholic holiday drinks and get festive book recommendations from 1:30-3 p.m. (call 920-387-7910 to register); and Mrs. Claus will visit from 2-4 p.m.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., shoppers are invited to browse the craft sale being held at American Legion Post 69. Hot boozy drinks will be available for purchase in the Legion’s barroom.

Gateway Community Church will host children's movies and crafts from 9-11 a.m. They will also have baked goods, hot chocolate and coffee available until noon.

The Open Door Coffeehouse will host a Letters to Santa activity from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the children may visit with Santa, the jolly old elf himself, at the Beauty Boutique from 2-4 p.m.

Mayville High School’s Be the Change organization will be at the Wings Over Wisconsin office to lead a craft project. All are welcome to make a birdseed hanger from 3-5 p.m.