Holiday gift gallery opens at Dodge County Center for the Arts

With Christmas gift lists in hand, many shoppers headed to area retailers over the weekend in an effort to buy local.

Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave. in Beaver Dam, opened its annual holiday gift gallery for the first time Friday afternoon. The public is invited to browse for unique, handmade gifts from regional artisans through Dec. 31. The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

The holiday gift gallery has traditionally served as the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and gives the opportunity for hometown artists to proudly showcase and sell their work. A diverse assortment of artwork is available to purchase from a wide range of price points. Items include seasonal ornaments and cards, wooden toys and banks, paintings, jewelry, quilted pieces and more.

The Lara Kruchten Exhibit has been extended through the month of December. The majority of her mixed media and collage pieces are available to purchase, as well.