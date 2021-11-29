Holiday gift gallery opens at Dodge County Center for the Arts

With Christmas gift lists in hand, many shoppers headed to area retailers over the weekend in an effort to buy local.
Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave. in Beaver Dam, opened its annual holiday gift gallery for the first time Friday afternoon. The public is invited to browse for unique, handmade gifts from regional artisans through Dec. 31. The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
The holiday gift gallery has traditionally served as the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and gives the opportunity for hometown artists to proudly showcase and sell their work. A diverse assortment of artwork is available to purchase from a wide range of price points. Items include seasonal ornaments and cards, wooden toys and banks, paintings, jewelry, quilted pieces and more.
The Lara Kruchten Exhibit has been extended through the month of December. The majority of her mixed media and collage pieces are available to purchase, as well.
A variety of wood burning pieces by Beaver Dam artist Marsha Horne are for sale at the gallery. Horne said she learned the craft of wood burning in 2009 from instructor Terry Appenfeldt at the former Beaver Dam Senior Center on E. Third St. She uses special colored pencils in some of her wood items to add intensity to the design.
“It’s challenging and rewarding to create, I enjoy wood carving, too,” she said.
DCCA gallery coordinator Kayla Ramirez said those interested in having their art added to the holiday gift gallery should email info@dodgecountyarts.org.
“There’s still room for more artists who wish to sell their work. The more the merrier,” she said.
The center lowered its commission rate this season to attract more people to become active members of the organization. DCCA will earn 10% of sales from its members and 30% from non-members.
For shoppers that may have a book, music or media lover on their gift list, DCCA offers hundreds of titles available at bargain prices on its lower level. Used hardcover and softcover books, CDs/DVDs and albums cost 50 cents to $1 a piece. The bottom floor is accessible with an electric chair lift for those unable to use the stairs.
DCCA continues to host free community art nights for all ages on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. The projects for Dec. 2 and 9 will focus on making clothespin snowflakes and giant presents. For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.