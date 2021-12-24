Holiday Market provides food and other household items for families

Wisconsin Dells School District families once again had a one-stop shop for food and other household items just in time for Christmas.
For the fourth time (the second time at the current Wisconsin Dells High School), the Happy Kids Network held the annual Holiday Market on Dec. 23. Food of all different varieties was available, as well as cleaning products, blankets, cookware, toys, Christmas trees with lights, and other various items. All community families had any items available to them at no cost.
"I think it's incredible," said Happy Kids Network Vice President Autumn Giddings. "We are incredibly blessed by this community. They give monetarily, they give items. We have non-perishable food. We have pallets and pallets of fresh food."
Over 100 people volunteered to help with the event, with groups of volunteers arriving in shifts. The first group worked from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Operating hours for families was noon to 6 p.m.
"I think our turnout is just excellent," said Village of Lake Delton trustee Merije Ajvazi. "We've got so many volunteers and community members here helping out. It's extraordinary."
The food bounty for this year was smaller than that of 2020, as Giddings said over 200 pallets food and other products came in last year while roughly 150 were available for 2021. Despite that, Giddings saw this year as more about sharing and caring than COVID-19 pandemic-induced apprehension. She cited being able to push the event back a little later than previous years as a boon to product availability.
Families that signed up online to attend the event were awarded a marked aisle spot in a hallway right next to the commons area to place their items so they would not have to carry them around if they were getting a large load. Signing up online was not a requirement to attend.
Food items available included a wide array of canned goods, breads, cereals, sweets, dairy products, meats, produce, and frozen foods, among others. There were also toiletries and glassware available.
"We are very proud of what we've been able to put in this room," said Giddings.