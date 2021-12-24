Holiday Market provides food and other household items for families

Wisconsin Dells School District families once again had a one-stop shop for food and other household items just in time for Christmas.

For the fourth time (the second time at the current Wisconsin Dells High School), the Happy Kids Network held the annual Holiday Market on Dec. 23. Food of all different varieties was available, as well as cleaning products, blankets, cookware, toys, Christmas trees with lights, and other various items. All community families had any items available to them at no cost.

"I think it's incredible," said Happy Kids Network Vice President Autumn Giddings. "We are incredibly blessed by this community. They give monetarily, they give items. We have non-perishable food. We have pallets and pallets of fresh food."

Over 100 people volunteered to help with the event, with groups of volunteers arriving in shifts. The first group worked from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Operating hours for families was noon to 6 p.m.

"I think our turnout is just excellent," said Village of Lake Delton trustee Merije Ajvazi. "We've got so many volunteers and community members here helping out. It's extraordinary."