Holiday parade a go in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE — Amidst the fears of the COVID-19 pandemic, one city is planning a bit of holiday relief.

The 16th annual December to Remember Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, in downtown Fox Lake, with provisions for safety for all who participate and attend. The event is free.

Vicki Matheys, president of the Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, decided to move ahead, with COVID safety the top priority.

Matheys has run the parade since shortly after she moved to Fox Lake in 2009. The choice to hold the parade only – not the entire December to Remember event — was made on Nov. 16

“It’s all about the children,” said Matheys, who owns and operates The Boat House Pub & Eatery. “We are adamant that everyone will be socially distancing and wearing masks. We’re making sure that even the people on the parade route will be separating and not forming large groups. We’re doing everything possible to make sure that all the people there will be safe.”

The parade will go forward no matter what the numbers.