Holiday parade a go in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE — Amidst the fears of the COVID-19 pandemic, one city is planning a bit of holiday relief.
The 16th annual December to Remember Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, in downtown Fox Lake, with provisions for safety for all who participate and attend. The event is free.
Vicki Matheys, president of the Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, decided to move ahead, with COVID safety the top priority.
Matheys has run the parade since shortly after she moved to Fox Lake in 2009. The choice to hold the parade only – not the entire December to Remember event — was made on Nov. 16
“It’s all about the children,” said Matheys, who owns and operates The Boat House Pub & Eatery. “We are adamant that everyone will be socially distancing and wearing masks. We’re making sure that even the people on the parade route will be separating and not forming large groups. We’re doing everything possible to make sure that all the people there will be safe.”
The parade will go forward no matter what the numbers.
“We’re not necessarily hoping to get a whole bunch of people,” said Matheys. “We’re hoping to get a bunch of children that will be socially distanced on Main Street, so they can still have the joy of Christmas — as participants or as viewers.”
She is not certain how many entries there will be, but is determined to move forward.
“We’re going to do it no matter what,” she said. “It’s not about getting a huge number of entries. There is no contest. We’re just coming together to have the parade to provide a little joy at Christmas.”
The chamber is looking for organizations, businesses, schools, churches, and individuals, to socially distance and join the fun.
“People can put together a float, pull a wagon, walk with a group, drive a decorated truck, ride a bike, walk a favorite animal … whatever,” said Matheys. “It’s wide open to a lot of ideas.”
Volunteers are also being sought to wear Grinch, Gingerbread Man and Rudolph costumes. They will join Santa as he walks down the street — a Fox Lake holiday tradition.
“We want everyone to be safe, and especially for the kids to have something special for Christmas,” Matheys said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
The parade starts at 5 p.m. with the line-up beginning at 4:45 p.m. on the corner of Mill Street and State Street. It finishes at the Fox Lake Community Center.
To enter, or for additional information, contact Matheys at 920-928-3470.
