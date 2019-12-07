The Sauk County Historical Society hosted the Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes Saturday, providing attendees the opportunity to see 19th and 20th century homes around Baraboo decorated for the holidays.
The event featured self-guided tours of four historical homes in Baraboo.
The tour included the Deppe House, which was build in 1916 by Theodore Deppe, who owned Deppe Lumber Company in Baraboo. The home was built as a model home for other homes to be sold or rented at the time, according to the Sauk County Historical Society.
In the 1970s the home was split into a duplex unit with a livable unit upstairs and downstairs. It was converted back into a single family home soon after.
The tour also included the Isenberg Home, which was built in 1903 by Christian Isenberg, who was responsible for building many high end homes in Baraboo at the time, as well as many buildings for the Ringling Brothers.
The Buckley home was built in 1891 by Baraboo native A.G Buckley. Since being built the home was converted into office space and apartment buildings, until the current owners purchased the home and restored it to a single family home.
The Killian House was built in 1894 by August Killian, a blacksmith in Baraboo at the time. According to the Historical Society, the home still has many of it's original features such as the front porch, trim throughout the home and original gas and electric combonation lighting fixtures.
Linda Levenhagen, Sauk County Historical Society office and research manager said this is the second time the county has done a holiday tour of historical homes, and the event provides a good opportunity for people to see the history of Baraboo, while it's decorated for the holidays.
"People tend to have older homes, and it's fun to do it up the way it used to be back in the day," said Levenhagen. "It's just something that people like to see."
Vicki Brickner, who attended the tour said she enjoys seeing how people have preserved and restored older homes in the area, because she also owns one.
"We like old houses. We wanted to see the details and how they redid them," said Brickner. "I live in an old house too so I guess I also wanted to get some inspiration."
