Holiday Train canceled for 2020 in Columbus

The annual Holiday Train through is canceling all its stops, including Columbus, and will be replaced by a virtual concert this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Pacific started the Holiday Train program in 1999, sending decorated trains through Canada and the United States every winter to promote local food banks, collect food and raise money to address food insecurity. The virtual concert will raise awareness of food insecurity and collect donations for the food banks that would normally receive funds along the train route.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” Canadian Pacific President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a statement. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert. We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so.”