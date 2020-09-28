Holiday Train canceled for 2020 in Columbus

The annual Holiday Train through is canceling all its stops, including Columbus, and will be replaced by a virtual concert this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian Pacific started the Holiday Train program in 1999, sending decorated trains through Canada and the United States every winter to promote local food banks, collect food and raise money to address food insecurity. The virtual concert will raise awareness of food insecurity and collect donations for the food banks that would normally receive funds along the train route.
“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” Canadian Pacific President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a statement. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert. We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
JD Milburn, who helps organize efforts in Columbus based around the Holiday Train, said the food pantry in Columbus will receive funds from this year's event and timing is to be announced. The yearly event drew large numbers of people out to see the lighted train and listen to live music, even in the December chill.
“We are very excited that CP has chosen a safe way to keep the spirit of the CP Holiday Train rolling in support of local food banks like ours in these challenging times,” Calgary Food Bank President and CEO James McAra said in a statement. “The need for food bank services has risen substantially over the course of this year and heading into the high-demand winter months. We hope CP’s concert will prompt the train’s supporters to give as generously as they’re able.” He said hopefully people will be able to give locally as well.
The train has raised $17.8 million and collected 4.8 million pounds of food in 21 years. The benefit concert this year is intended to follow in the tradition of live music along the train route.
Canadian Pacific plans to stage the train tour again in 2021.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
