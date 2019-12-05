The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made its final stop of the day in Columbus Dec. 3, entertaining crowds with a lively 30-minute show.
Canadian musicians Meghan Patrick, Kelly Prescott and Tanika Charles mixed a few of their original hits with holiday classics. Prescott, a regular on the annual Holiday Train tours, performed duets with Charles and Patrick, belting out "Last Christmas," and a rendition of "Jingle Bells."
For "Jingle Bells," Santa jumped on stage to dance and greet the audience.
Canadian Pacific presented a $4,500 check to the Columbus-Fall River Food Pantry. Attendees could also make donations prior to the show. Since 1999, the Holiday Train has rolled through Canada and the northern U.S., entertaining thousands of fans and generating much-needed funds for local food banks.
In Columbus, the train arrived right on time, a few minutes after 9 p.m. Due to the train arriving late on a school night, the crowd was lighter than past years. However, many parents still brought their children with one youngster happily stating, "this is past my bed time!"
After the concert, the train, lit up in bright holiday lights and decor, departed for stops the following day in southwestern Wisconsin and Minnesota.
