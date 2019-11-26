Mauston residents will once again have the chance to get into the spirit of the season when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train comes to town Dec. 4.
The annual visit from the train starts at 4 p.m. when the train comes to a stop on the tracks at Division Street near Tremont Street, and will last until about 4:45 p.m.
The train is decorated with 100s of thousands of lights spanning the about 14 cars, and visits 140 communities in seven states and six provinces. The lights on the train are lit even during daytime stops like the Mauston visit.
Festivities this year include performances by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott. Prescott is making her third visit, performing in Mauston during stops in 2017 and 2018.
The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train’s mission since 1999 has been to bring holiday joy to communities across North America, and also to raise awareness of food insecurity in North America. The visit serves as a fundraiser to support that mission.
There is no fee to see the train, however, donations are welcome and go towards the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry. Since 1999, the train has raised over $10 million in funds and more than four million pounds of food for food banks.
Attendees can donate either merchandise or cash, with all donations tax deductible. Merchandise donations will go towards the raffles held at the Amtrak depot. Food donations of non-perishable foods are also welcome. Canadian Pacific Rail officials will present a check to the community with funds raised before the train leaves for the next stop.
After the train leaves, visitors stopping by the train are asked to stick around after departure to sing a few songs as the city tries to break the Guinness World Record for most people caroling. The record is currently held by the Friends of Portsmouth, who had 1,880 people caroling in Portsmouth, Ohio on Dec. 15,2018.
“The Greater Mauston Tourism Association (GMTA) members thought ‘How can we leverage the gathering to make this event even more fun and inviting?’” said Karen Hedbloom in a press release. “’That’s when the idea of breaking a record for caroling came to mind … The GMTA’s goal is to reach at least 2,000 participants, though it won’t be an easy task.’”
All participants must pre-register to count towards the record. Pre-registration opens Dec. 1 on Eventbrite. Once registered, participants will receive a ticket and downloadable songbook.
Once the train finishes the concert and departs for its next stop, the preregistered participants will break into groups of 50. Each group, led by a steward and official conductor, will then go door-to-door to 10 homes on Division Street, Tremont Street, and Elm Street, where they will sing a Christmas Carol.
The Holiday Train will visit other locations in the area, including Portage at 1 p.m. and Wisconsin Dells at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4. For more information, visit cpr.ca/holiday-train/canada.
