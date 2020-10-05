Holiday Train will host virtual concert this season in Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston

The Holiday Train will modify its event this year with a virtual concert instead of its normal train tour operation due to COVID-19.

Canadian Pacific announced the changes in a Sept. 24 news release on the company’s website. The train normally stops in Wisconsin Dells, Portage and Mauston to host an outdoor Christmas concert, which is also a fundraiser for those cities' local food pantries. Canadian Pacific Spokesperson Andy Cummings said the company will still make its annual donation to the food pantries. The plan is to resume the event in 2021, he said.

Cummings said details of the virtual event are still being planned and will be announced at a later date.

“The idea of the virtual concert is we are going to put out the call to people to make that donation to their local community food bank,” Cummings said. “We hope that will ensure they are still getting those donations from community members.”