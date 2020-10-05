Holiday Train will host virtual concert this season in Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston

The Holiday Train will modify its event this year with a virtual concert instead of its normal train tour operation due to COVID-19.
Canadian Pacific announced the changes in a Sept. 24 news release on the company’s website. The train normally stops in Wisconsin Dells, Portage and Mauston to host an outdoor Christmas concert, which is also a fundraiser for those cities' local food pantries. Canadian Pacific Spokesperson Andy Cummings said the company will still make its annual donation to the food pantries. The plan is to resume the event in 2021, he said.
Cummings said details of the virtual event are still being planned and will be announced at a later date.
“The idea of the virtual concert is we are going to put out the call to people to make that donation to their local community food bank,” Cummings said. “We hope that will ensure they are still getting those donations from community members.”
Cummings said the company starts planning for the Holiday Train when the prior year wraps up. When the pandemic swept through the nation earlier this year, the company monitored its activity and decided it was better to modify the event for health and safety reasons to limit gathering. Organizers also take time to plan and announce the details, which required a decision on if the event was going to move forward in its normal format, Cummings said.
Canadian Pacific launched the Holiday Train in 1999. In its first 21 years, the train has raised $17.8 million and collected 4.8 million pounds of food for local food banks along Canadian Pacific’s network, according to a press release on the railway’s website.
The tour normally begins after Thanksgiving and wraps up around Christmas. The tour includes about 150 stops around the United States and Canada. Last year, Canadian Pacific donated $4,500 to the Central Community Action Council in Wisconsin Dells, Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and Portage Food Pantry, Cummings said. St. Vincent de Paul’s Society Food Pantry also alternates on a yearly basis with the Portage Food Pantry, he said.
Cummings said hosting a virtual event “keeps the spirit of the train going” while also continuing to support the local food banks while following health protocols.
Mauston Community Food Pantry Director Kathy Green said she was excited when she heard the Holiday Train will still be held virtually.
Green said the money raised from the Holiday Train makes up one fifth of the food pantry’s budget. The pantry raises $10,000 from the Holiday Train concert, including $6,000 the pantry raises through its own efforts during the event.
“That’s a big chuck if we are missing that,” she said.
Green said the food pantry is working with the Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce and local radio station to host virtual fundraising in conjunction with the Holiday Train’s virtual event. A date is not known yet and Green is waiting on Canadian Pacific plans for this year’s event. Details of Mauston’s own fundraising efforts for this year are still in the works, she said.
Green said she’s not expecting funds to drop this year because she feels the community will be ready to give back and celebrate the holidays to get their mind off the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do believe the community is looking for something fun to do,” she said.
The Portage Food Pantry usually alternates between St. Vincent de Paul’s pantry in Portage with getting canned food and cash donations from Canadian Pacific. This year it was the Portage Food Pantry’s turn to get canned goods donated from the community during the event, usually about 1,000 pounds, according to Charles Bradley, president of the food pantry.
For the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, which serves five counties and is based in the Wisconsin Dells area, executive director Fred Hebert said the Holiday Train raises $12,000 between community donations and funds from Canadian Pacific, about 10% of its food budget.
Besides a potential loss of funding, there's also the aspect of not having a physical train stop this year. In addition, it also takes away an opportunity for the community to be involved in a fun, family event for the holidays.
“We are going to miss that in the community,” Herbert said.
Herbert said the organization will have some kind of notification it is accepting donations at Christmas time. He said the community has still been supportive with giving food and monetary donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he expects the same with the virtual event and around the holidays.
