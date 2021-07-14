Holloway celebrates 55 years with Baraboo company

“He’s good to work with,” Ganser said, adding that Holloway “makes a point of greeting everyone in the morning when he runs into them for the first time.”

Human Resources manager Nicole Tingley said Flambeau, as a “family-focused company,” offers growth and advancement opportunities for all of its employees, just as Holloway experienced, in areas including engineering, production, technologies and maintenance.

“What he does is exceptionally specialized and not something that you can learn in school, so Larry has been a huge asset to the organization with all of his knowledge and something that we are really grateful for,” Tingley said.

Holloway has trained so many people at Flambeau he couldn’t count them all.

He said he enjoys the work and his coworkers, who are part of the reason he’s stayed with the same company for so long. He’s also “learned a lot” and is still learning, with no plans to retire any time soon, half a century later.

“It gives me a reason to get up in the morning and keep active. That’s the big thing, is keeping active,” he said.

