Holtan approved for Columbia County board seat

County Chair Vern Gove speaks to the type of person Don DeYoung was including his time as a county Supervisor and work throughout Columbia County over the years at a meeting in June. Char Holtan will fill the vacated seat.
Daily Register Archive
Char Holtan was approved by the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. Holtan will sit in the District 9 seat, formerly held by Don DeYoung who
died earlier this year.
Holtan was unable to make the meeting to be officially sworn in Wednesday night, but will be sworn in as soon as possible. At the county board meeting Wednesday night Holtan was approved for the seat she will hold until April 2022.
County Chair Vern Gove said Holtan and one other applicant applied for the seat. Both applicants were interviewed by the executive committee and Holtan was chosen as the new county supervisor.
Gove read Holtan’s cover letter Wednesday night which explained her eagerness for the position. The letter stated Holtan has sat on the Friesland Village board for over 20 years.
Gove said her goals are to support the people in her district to the best of her ability.
