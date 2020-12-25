Home for the holidays New tenants move into Horicon pocket neighborhood

HORICON — As of Dec. 21, the Dodge County Housing Authority had welcomed 15 new households—including 36 children — to its new pocket neighborhood in Horicon.
Phase 2 of DCHA’s Oak Grove Apartments is a new construction development of 20 three-bedroom duplex units designed to be affordable for families earning up to 60 percent of the County Median Income (maximum $46,500 annually for a four-member household). Rent amounts vary based on household income.
The first residents began moving in the week of Thanksgiving, as construction was completed on their homes. Five more units remain to be completed by January 2021.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have these families settled into their new homes in time for the holidays” said Dodge County Housing Authority Executive Director Donna Braun, who led the development of the project. “Families need a stable place to live in order to thrive, and that’s exactly what these homes will offer Dodge County residents for years to come. These first move-ins have been a wonderful way to end a challenging year.”
Delays have been encountered, costs have fluctuated and other obstacles have been overcome.
The units are designed with particular clients in mind, but not exclusively for a single demographic.
“We’re anticipating that with the proximity to the schools, and being three bedrooms, we’ll be appealing to families with children,” Braun said. “That, however, doesn’t prevent seniors from living there with other family members. Given the rising costs of housing we think this will be especially popular with larger households seeking affordable options.”
“The Housing Authority has been working on this for some time, especially to create housing for the expansion at the John Deere plant in Horicon,” said Dodge County Board Chair Russ Kottke. “I’m glad it is nearly completed. We certainly need this to support our industries and to promote economic growth in the county.”
Phase 1 was completed in 2013 and includes a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. Phase 2’s new duplex units are across the street from Horicon’s newly-combined high school, middle school, and elementary campus.
The homes are each over 1,150 square feet and front a shared common green space — the Triangle — which offers a place for kids to play. All units have private entrances and front porches, which many residents have already decorated for the season.
“I want my kids to be able to interact with other kids and the layout of this development provides space where everyone gathers,” said Phase 2 resident Ashley Wilson.
She moved into her unit on Nov. 30.
Wilson faced some harsh realities when her fiancé passed away in December 2019.
“I had three kids and had just found out I was pregnant when he passed away,” she said. “I had no place to go so we all moved in with my parents.”
Wilson works in Madison and qualifies for a day care discount. Unfortunately the day care closes before she gets back from work. Her parents are a great help, however. They pick up the children on weekdays and take care of them on weekends when mom has to work.
Having an affordable and new place to live has been life altering.
“It feels amazing, like I’ve found life again,” Wilson said. “I didn’t think I could find a place with four kids and just one income. They’re beautiful places here. I feel welcomed. The kids feel welcome. It’s nice and cozy. We love it.”
Their side of the duplex is quickly becoming a home.
“We have a tree up with a train running around the tree, which is a real hit with the kids,” Wilson said.
“Stable housing can lessen one burden, shifting focus toward goals at school, work and life. This project will fulfill a significant need for energy efficient, well located, affordable family housing in Dodge County,” said Braun. “This is an exciting project for the city of Horicon, Horicon School District and most importantly for the families involved.”
The development has achieved a Wisconsin Environmental Initiative Green Built Home certification and includes rain gardens to manage storm-water runoff as well as high efficiency HVAC and Energy Star rated appliances. Solar panels provide renewable energy and are expected to reduce residents’ annual electricity bills by 75 percent.
Detached garages are located close by.
DCHA developed the project in partnership with Dimension Development of Madison. Funding involved 11 different financial sources including State and Federal Housing Tax Credit equity, construction loan from Horicon Bank, and several other competitive public and private affordable housing and solar programs. Development work began in October 2018.
“While not easy to accomplish, this project shows that an accessible, sustainable, new construction pocket neighborhood is completely attainable” said Jocelyn Borchardt, Development Director at Dimension Development. “We hope these homes serve as a new model for what affordable housing can be.”
To apply for housing at Oak Grove, Phase 2, visit www.dodgecountyhousing.com/property/1942/Horicon-Oak-Grove-Development-Phase-2; call Donna Braun at 920-386-2866; or email donna@dodgehousing.org.