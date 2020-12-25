Home for the holidays New tenants move into Horicon pocket neighborhood

“The Housing Authority has been working on this for some time, especially to create housing for the expansion at the John Deere plant in Horicon,” said Dodge County Board Chair Russ Kottke. “I’m glad it is nearly completed. We certainly need this to support our industries and to promote economic growth in the county.”

Phase 1 was completed in 2013 and includes a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. Phase 2’s new duplex units are across the street from Horicon’s newly-combined high school, middle school, and elementary campus.

The homes are each over 1,150 square feet and front a shared common green space — the Triangle — which offers a place for kids to play. All units have private entrances and front porches, which many residents have already decorated for the season.

“I want my kids to be able to interact with other kids and the layout of this development provides space where everyone gathers,” said Phase 2 resident Ashley Wilson.

She moved into her unit on Nov. 30.

Wilson faced some harsh realities when her fiancé passed away in December 2019.

“I had three kids and had just found out I was pregnant when he passed away,” she said. “I had no place to go so we all moved in with my parents.”