Homeless shelter set to open in Baraboo

“If I dealt with every call for financial help that I got, I wouldn’t be able to do anything else,” Mowers said, adding he was surprised at “the scale of the problem” when he came to the area from Janesville.

Mowers also said he suspects the pandemic has made it worse.

“We expect to be near capacity the first week we open,” Mowers said.

The facility will host qualified applicants for 30 days and provide a plan toward more stable housing. They may grant exceptions dependent on the situation, he added.

Manson, who lives in Baraboo, agreed that there are significant issues for people in the area. There are still people with high levels of need in this area, not just Milwaukee or Dane County, because of high rent rate and limited income. They may even need to help people from surrounding rural counties because of the limited resources those who are housing insecure have available to them, Manson said.

“I really think we will be able to make a difference in these people's lives,” Manson said. “But also, have that quick turn around so we can get as many clients in as possible in the short period of time that we have.”

