Homeowner shoots man allegedly attempting to enter home in Juneau County

A homeowner in Juneau County shot a man attempting to enter his home on March 4.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center was notified at about 3:50 a.m. March 4 of a male trying to enter an occupied residence in Kingston, 20 miles north of Necedah near Finley. After the man entered the home he was shot by the homeowner.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public, and the incident remains under investigation. The condition of the man who allegedly broke into the home is unknown.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and Cutler Fire Department.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

