Sauk Prairie music lovers will have a new band to listen to at their local venue, come Sept. 13.
The Honey Pies will be performing at River Arts on Water at 7 P.M. The appearance will be the band’s first at the venue.
River Arts Inc. Executive Director Lindsey Giese said while the event does not charge for admittance, a $10 donation is encouraged.
Honey Pies Guitarist Tom Waselchuk said he would describe the band’s sound as “Acoustic Americana.”
“Acoustic because we’re all acoustic instruments—guitars, banjo, upright base—and american because americana is a catch-all phrase that truly does describe the material we do, everything from roots, folk, country, blues, to old pop music and even some jazz and swingy type stuff,” Waselchuk said.
Waselchuk said between himself, multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown, bassist Matt Rodgers and vocalist Jodi Jean Amble, the four have a variety of musical origins.
The four of us “have a very diverse background of musical styles, all of which gets filtered into the show in one way or another,” Waselchuk said.
Although Sept. 13 will be the first time for the Honey Pies to perform at River Arts on Water, Waselchuk has performed there with different groups.
“I’m very familiar with the venue and I’m very excited because I love performing in that room,” Waselchuk said.
Waselchuk said the Honey Pies’ music has similarities to Nora Jones’ work. He compared vocalist Jodi Jean Amble’s voice to Eva Cassidy’s.
“Jodi has a voice that I find very compelling and in fact is the reason she and I put the band together,” Waselchuk said. “I just really wanted the chance to perform with her and sing with her.”
The band performs mostly covers but will be bringing some originals as well.
Giese said she expects good turnout for the event.
