Horicon 19-year-old makes plea agreement in sexual assault case

JUNEAU – A Horicon 19-year-old originally charged with sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl reached a plea agreement this week in Dodge County Circuit Court.

Branden Hammond was charged in February 2020 with second-degree sexual assault of a child, later amended to third-degree sexual assault, a felony. In April 2020, he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a child over the age of 15 while being under the age of 19.

According to court records, Hammond pleaded no contest to all charges March 29 after coming to a plea agreement. Judge Martin De Vries accepted the pleas, withholding a finding of guilt for the felony and finding Hammond guilty in the misdemeanor case. Under the terms of the agreement and sentencing, Hammond must spend 90 days in jail with Huber and transfer privileges, receive three years of probation and follow any counseling recommendations, among other elements.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s father reported in January that his daughter was dating Hammond during the summer of 2019 and that the girl said Hammond had forced her to have sex.

The girl told officers that Hammond was 17 at the time and she was 13.