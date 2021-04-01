 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horicon 19-year-old makes plea agreement in sexual assault case
0 comments
alert top story

Horicon 19-year-old makes plea agreement in sexual assault case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – A Horicon 19-year-old originally charged with sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl reached a plea agreement this week in Dodge County Circuit Court.

Branden Hammond was charged in February 2020 with second-degree sexual assault of a child, later amended to third-degree sexual assault, a felony. In April 2020, he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a child over the age of 15 while being under the age of 19.

According to court records, Hammond pleaded no contest to all charges March 29 after coming to a plea agreement. Judge Martin De Vries accepted the pleas, withholding a finding of guilt for the felony and finding Hammond guilty in the misdemeanor case. Under the terms of the agreement and sentencing, Hammond must spend 90 days in jail with Huber and transfer privileges, receive three years of probation and follow any counseling recommendations, among other elements.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s father reported in January that his daughter was dating Hammond during the summer of 2019 and that the girl said Hammond had forced her to have sex.

The girl told officers that Hammond was 17 at the time and she was 13.

According to the criminal complaint for the felony, Hammond originally told officers he did not have sex with the girl but was aware of rumors.

The misdemeanor complaint followed an allegation that a 15-year-old girl ran away from home and spent part of a week with Hammond in February 2020, when he was 18, and they engaged in sexual activity after meeting on social media. Hammond claimed the girl said she was 21.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one meal at a time

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Herritz, Rollin Victor
Obituaries

Herritz, Rollin Victor

BARABOO—Rollin Victor Herritz, age 88, passed away at home Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancers, with Nyla by his…

Fisher, Amy Jo (Buol)
Obituaries

Fisher, Amy Jo (Buol)

BARABOO—Amy Jo (Buol) Fisher was born in Baraboo, WI on June 18, 1979 to William and Cheri. On March 24, 2021 she unexpectedly left us, leavin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News