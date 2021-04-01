Horicon 19-year-old makes plea agreement in sexual assault case

JUNEAU – A Horicon 19-year-old originally charged with sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl reached a plea agreement this week in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Branden Hammond was charged in February 2020 with second-degree sexual assault of a child, later amended to third-degree sexual assault, a felony. In April 2020, he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a child over the age of 15 while being under the age of 19.
According to court records, Hammond pleaded no contest to all charges March 29 after coming to a plea agreement. Judge Martin De Vries accepted the pleas, withholding a finding of guilt for the felony and finding Hammond guilty in the misdemeanor case. Under the terms of the agreement and sentencing, Hammond must spend 90 days in jail with Huber and transfer privileges, receive three years of probation and follow any counseling recommendations, among other elements.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s father reported in January that his daughter was dating Hammond during the summer of 2019 and that the girl said Hammond had forced her to have sex.
The girl told officers that Hammond was 17 at the time and she was 13.
According to the criminal complaint for the felony, Hammond originally told officers he did not have sex with the girl but was aware of rumors.
The misdemeanor complaint followed an allegation that a 15-year-old girl ran away from home and spent part of a week with Hammond in February 2020, when he was 18, and they engaged in sexual activity after meeting on social media. Hammond claimed the girl said she was 21.
