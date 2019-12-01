HORICON — A local organization dedicated to helping veterans and the community at large celebrated 100 years of service on Saturday.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 and is made up of local chapters all around the country, including Horicon Post No. 157, which was founded that same year on Nov. 28.
"We're just doing a little payback to the community for all the support we've had over the years," said Pat Bulman, an officer with the Horicon chapter. "We're just saying thank you."
The open house, hosted at the Legion building with the Horicon American Legion Auxiliary post, included raffles and basket drawings, memorabilia displays with uniforms and other artifacts from various wars throughout U.S. history, a Civil War knife dug out of the Legion's collection up for grabs and a Badgers game watch party. (The Badgers ended up beating the Minnesota Gophers 38-17 in a Big Ten football matchup.)
The Legion is a veterans organization, but the group also works to give back into the rest of the community. The Horicon post sponsors high school athletics, scout troops, scholarships and more. If another veterans organization wants to host an event at the Legion building, they won't be charged rent.
"We try to be a real integral part of the community," Bulman said.
Bulman said he hopes more young people get involved in the organization to ensure a healthy future.
"All organizations, not just the services organizations, are struggling with membership," he said. "Young people just aren't getting involved. We're not different. We're trying to get the younger members involved."
Bulman, who served in the Army in Vietnam from 1969-70, was the young guy when he joined the Legion 45 years ago. He said sometimes volunteering with the Legion comes with sacrifices in other parts of life, but the members wouldn't do it if they didn't want to do it.
"We'd really like to have some of the younger veterans get involved because nothing lasts forever if we don't have people that take over," he said.
According to Legion statistics, the organization has more than 12,000 chapters that raise millions of dollars each year for veterans assistance and other causes.
