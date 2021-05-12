 Skip to main content
Horicon Aquatic Center to open June 5, reservations no longer required
alert top story

Beating the heat

Kevin Keller takes a running leap off a diving board last July at the Horicon Aquatic Center. The swimming pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. daily from June 5 through Aug. 29.

 Kelly Simon

HORICON — The Horicon Aquatic Center will operate "as normally as possible" this summer, with COVID-19 precautions in the rearview mirror.

The Common Council unanimously approved the dates and hours of operation, admission rates and the aquatic center flyer at its meeting Tuesday night.

April is expected to be above normal in the temperature department according to the National Weather Service. The Dodge County area reached 77 degrees Tuesday and signs of spring were abundant.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, the center opened for the season a couple weeks later than usual with a reservation system in place. Restrictions included a limit of 75 patrons per 90-minute swim session and no swim lessons were held.

Cleaning and sanitizing practices will continue at the pool, but the restrictions are being lifted and the reservation system eliminated.

The aquatic center will be open for swimming seven days a week, June 5 through Aug. 29, from noon to 7 p.m. An all pool break is scheduled from 3:30-3:45 p.m. each day.

Season passes may be purchased online prior to the pool opening at theydc.org or at Horicon City Hall. An individual pass is $50 and a family pass is $125. The council voted to offer a $5 early bird discount to people purchasing passes by June 4.

The daily pass rate is $5 for individuals age 4 and older. On weekdays, seniors age 60 and older will pay $3. Children under age 4 are admitted free.

The YMCA of Dodge County will be providing four morning sessions of swim lessons at the Horicon Aquatic Center throughout the summer. Registration deadline for the first session is June 16.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

