Horicon Aquatic Center to open June 5, reservations no longer required

HORICON — The Horicon Aquatic Center will operate "as normally as possible" this summer, with COVID-19 precautions in the rearview mirror.

The Common Council unanimously approved the dates and hours of operation, admission rates and the aquatic center flyer at its meeting Tuesday night.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, the center opened for the season a couple weeks later than usual with a reservation system in place. Restrictions included a limit of 75 patrons per 90-minute swim session and no swim lessons were held.

Cleaning and sanitizing practices will continue at the pool, but the restrictions are being lifted and the reservation system eliminated.

The aquatic center will be open for swimming seven days a week, June 5 through Aug. 29, from noon to 7 p.m. An all pool break is scheduled from 3:30-3:45 p.m. each day.

Season passes may be purchased online prior to the pool opening at theydc.org or at Horicon City Hall. An individual pass is $50 and a family pass is $125. The council voted to offer a $5 early bird discount to people purchasing passes by June 4.