Horicon Area Foundation gives $100K to future athletic complex

HORICON – The Horicon Area Foundation presented an end-of-the-year $100,000 gift Tuesday to the School District of Horicon to put toward its future athletic complex.

The Horicon Community Development Corporation organized and chartered the Horicon Area Foundation in 1986 through which citizens could make lasting gifts for the long-term needs of the community. The foundation is an independent, non-profit, philanthropic trust.

“The athletic complex is a big priority for the school district and one that fits our primary goal which is to help support physical projects in the Horicon area,” said HAF President Fred F. Schwertfeger.

Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel noted that the large donation allows the HAF naming rights to one of the sidelines of the projected new football field.

“The project has crossed over the $2.5 million mark and we couldn’t be happier with the support of the community and are grateful for Fred’s leadership,” said Appel. “We would really like to get to that finish line.”

A goal of $3.4 million is set to construct a synthetic turf multi-purpose stadium.