Horicon Area Foundation gives $100K to future athletic complex

HORICON – The Horicon Area Foundation presented an end-of-the-year $100,000 gift Tuesday to the School District of Horicon to put toward its future athletic complex.
The Horicon Community Development Corporation organized and chartered the Horicon Area Foundation in 1986 through which citizens could make lasting gifts for the long-term needs of the community. The foundation is an independent, non-profit, philanthropic trust.
“The athletic complex is a big priority for the school district and one that fits our primary goal which is to help support physical projects in the Horicon area,” said HAF President Fred F. Schwertfeger.
Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel noted that the large donation allows the HAF naming rights to one of the sidelines of the projected new football field.
“The project has crossed over the $2.5 million mark and we couldn’t be happier with the support of the community and are grateful for Fred’s leadership,” said Appel. “We would really like to get to that finish line.”
A goal of $3.4 million is set to construct a synthetic turf multi-purpose stadium.
Current fundraising opportunities are the “round-up” program and silent auction at Juneau Piggly Wiggly for the month of January. There will also be a mattress sale fundraiser at the districtwide campus, 841 Gray Street, on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to donate, contact Appel at 920-485-2898.
HAF to affiliate with Fond du Lac Area Foundation
Horicon Area Foundation is affiliating with the Fond du Lac Area Foundation in the New Year.
In addition its donation to the Horicon Athletic Complex, HAF has helped fund numerous projects in the Horicon area since its creation about 35 years ago. The projects generally involve physical assets which complement the role of civic government, such as, helping to build the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and remodeling the historic Discher Park Pavilion.
Approximately $500,000 of HAF fund assets will be managed by the Fond du Lac organization. Beneficiary awards will be made by the newly formed Horicon Advisory Board for future Horicon area projects.
The initial advisory board will consist of representatives from the City of Horicon, School District of Horicon, Horicon Chamber of Commerce, Horicon Bank and other members of the Horicon community.
Future charitable donations may be made to the Fond du Lac Area Foundation for the Horicon Area Fund – Donor Advised Fund.
Schwertfeger said with the Fond du Lac affiliation, there will be a full-time staff to assist the Horicon Area Fund.
"We’re certainly going to be relying on the Fond du Lac group to help with marketing and develop more funding capacity than we (HAF) were able to do as a volunteer group in a smaller community,” he said.
He expressed his gratitude to the past donors to the fund with hopes that their generosity will continue. Many citizens have devoted time reviewing funding requests and advocating for HAF, and Schwertfeger stated HAF will still need residents in the future to sustain the funding resource for the Horicon area.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.