Horicon Bank President presents $100,000 donation to Swan Park lagoon repair project

The president of Horicon Bank presented a $100,000 donation to the city of Beaver Dam Wednesday for the lagoon repair project at Swan City Park.
The lagoons at Beaver Dam’s centerpiece park are in serious need of restoration, and the walls themselves have collapsed. Longtime residents of Beaver Dam fondly remember the lagoons and the fountain that lit up to music. City officials have made fixing up the lagoons a first major step in long-term vision for Swan Park, and the Common Council designated $445,000 for them last fall. The $100,000 donation announced Wednesday will help as well.
Schwertfeger noted Horicon Bank’s motto — “The Natural Choice” — and said the Swan Park project was a natural thing for the bank to be involved in by taking an interest in nature and quality of life.
“Swan Park is iconic, and it would be great to the community to get it freshened up,” he said.
The city has been working with MSA to come up with a design for the lagoon restoration. MSA presented two design options to the public in June that both involve fixing some of the walls while removing others, adding natural embankments, putting in a fountain/aerator, placing stepping stones and new walkways and installing a stone fountain on the island. Further details about bids and exact timelines are to be determined.
“It needs a little help, and this will be not a little help, but a big help,” said John B. McKinstry, who was present at the donation announcement. “$100,000 is very significant.”
Mayor Becky Glewen said leaders like Dr. Swan, the park’s namesake from when he developed the land as a resort in the 19th century, had a vision for the area a long time ago, and it’s the current generation’s responsibility to preserve that legacy.
Patrick Lutz, board president of the Dodge County Historical Society, said everyone in Beaver Dam is connected by their stories of Swan Park.
The master plan for the park looks years into the future as a guide for officials to consider ideas like an improved pathway system, a warming house for ice skating, more centrally located bathrooms and refurbished bandshell seating. The current priorities for the city are the lagoons, the walkways and the wading pool.
Those interested in helping the Swan Park effort can email Mary Vogl-Rauscher, the city’s community development manager, at mvoglrauscher@cityofbeaverdam.com.
