Horicon Bank supports Mayville Public Library's building project
alert top story

Horicon Bank supports Mayville Public Library's building project

Horicon Bank provides support

Horicon Bank President Frederick Schwertfeger, right, presents a check Tuesday to Mayville Public Library Board President/Treasurer Grant Larson. The bank's $40,000 donation will be put toward the building of a new library at the corner of of Buchanan and North John Streets in Mayville.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

HORICON — Horicon Bank is helping the Mayville Public Library take a large step forward in its fundraising campaign for a new facility.

Horicon Bank President Fred F. Schwertfeger presented a $40,000 check Tuesday to Mayville Public Library Board President/Treasurer Grant Larson to be used toward the construction of a one-story, 18,000 square-foot library on the land behind the Mayville Limestone School Museum.

“The plan for a new library has been in the works for over three years and this generous donation goes a long ways in reaching our goal,” said Larson.

An analysis of the current Main Street library found it to be small, outdated and in need of significant upgrades and repairs. The vision for the new library includes a maker space, study rooms, children and teen areas, an art display room and community conference rooms.

Schwertfeger said Horicon Bank chose to support the project because it will benefit customers of the bank’s Mayville branch.

“We like the community of Mayville and the library is available to a larger area, so that’s what attracted us to helping this cause,” he said.

Initial draft

Pictured is an initial draft of the new Mayville Public Library to be constructed a few blocks away from the current library. The building will be situated on Buchanan and North John Streets, behind the Mayville Limestone School Museum.

The new library facility is being funded through the support of the Ted & Grace Bachhuber Foundation, the city of Mayville and community fundraising.

Horicon Bank’s donation constitutes 10% of the community fundraising campaign’s $400,000 goal. The library is more than halfway to realizing its goal.

Once the goal is reached the next phase of the building project can proceed, which consists of finalizing concept plans, drawing up blueprints followed by construction bidding.

For more information, visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

