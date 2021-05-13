Horicon Bank supports Mayville Public Library's building project

HORICON — Horicon Bank is helping the Mayville Public Library take a large step forward in its fundraising campaign for a new facility.

Horicon Bank President Fred F. Schwertfeger presented a $40,000 check Tuesday to Mayville Public Library Board President/Treasurer Grant Larson to be used toward the construction of a one-story, 18,000 square-foot library on the land behind the Mayville Limestone School Museum.

“The plan for a new library has been in the works for over three years and this generous donation goes a long ways in reaching our goal,” said Larson.

An analysis of the current Main Street library found it to be small, outdated and in need of significant upgrades and repairs. The vision for the new library includes a maker space, study rooms, children and teen areas, an art display room and community conference rooms.

Schwertfeger said Horicon Bank chose to support the project because it will benefit customers of the bank’s Mayville branch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We like the community of Mayville and the library is available to a larger area, so that’s what attracted us to helping this cause,” he said.