Horicon city budget adopted

HORICON – The Horicon Common Council passed its 2022 general fund budget at its meeting Tuesday.

Prior to the vote, Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson encouraged the council to reduce the debt service levy by $47,000.

“This can be funded by a budget transfer in which we would decrease the 2021 police chief wages and increase the transfer to debt service fund. This would create a $47,000 fund balance in debt service which we could utilize to apply to 2022 debt payments thus reducing the levy,” she said.

By making the transfer from the general fund to debt services, the total levy would come in at approximately $2.5 million (which is about $78,000 more than last year). Jacobson said what it would do overall is create a 3.26% increase on the complete levy.

“It gives you an estimated mill rate, including the TID increment, of 11.46 per $1,000, which is a $55 increase on a $150,000 home,” she said.

The mill rate is up about 36 cents from 2021. To find the city tax rate, multiply the home’s value in thousands by the mill rate ($11.46) to compute the city taxes being paid.