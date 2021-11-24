Horicon city budget adopted

HORICON – The Horicon Common Council passed its 2022 general fund budget at its meeting Tuesday.
Prior to the vote, Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson encouraged the council to reduce the debt service levy by $47,000.
“This can be funded by a budget transfer in which we would decrease the 2021 police chief wages and increase the transfer to debt service fund. This would create a $47,000 fund balance in debt service which we could utilize to apply to 2022 debt payments thus reducing the levy,” she said.
By making the transfer from the general fund to debt services, the total levy would come in at approximately $2.5 million (which is about $78,000 more than last year). Jacobson said what it would do overall is create a 3.26% increase on the complete levy.
“It gives you an estimated mill rate, including the TID increment, of 11.46 per $1,000, which is a $55 increase on a $150,000 home,” she said.
The mill rate is up about 36 cents from 2021. To find the city tax rate, multiply the home’s value in thousands by the mill rate ($11.46) to compute the city taxes being paid.
All members of the council were present at the meeting and no one spoke during the public hearing portion. The $4.1 million document was unanimously approved.
In other business, the council approved the placement of a new stop sign at North Elm Street entering Winter Street (near the Satterlee Clark House/Horicon Historical Society).
The Horicon Aquatic Center contract with the YMCA of Dodge County was approved. Open swimming hours during the week will be reduced by an hour in order to allow more time for lesson instruction. Weekend hours will remain the same.
The Emergency Medical Services agreement between Horicon and the village of Kekoskee was approved. The city will provide requested services to the village on a month-to-month basis through 2022. Kekoskee will pay a monthly service fee of $840 to the city. The council also approved the hiring of a new emergency medical technician.
