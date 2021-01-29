 Skip to main content
Horicon EMS adds EMTs, equipment
Horicon EMS adds EMTs, equipment

Horicon ambulance

A Horicon EMS ambulance vehicle drives through town. 

 Kelly Simon

HORICON – Horicon Common Council unanimously approved the hiring of two emergency medical technicians at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Horicon EMS Coordinator Carole Baker brought the request to Mayor Jim Grigg. Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobsen said that both men being considered live outside the city limits of Horicon.

“It is her intention that they would run as EMTs. They will not hold a position or be paid a position wage,” she said.

The pair would only get paid for call time and any required training or meetings they would attend. Background checks and drug testing will also need to be done as a condition of employment. Both men are first responders in Kekoskee.

Baker said the need for more emergency personnel is great, as two staff members are currently unavailable due to medical issues.

“We are really hurting right now and I’d like to get these guys on board as fast as possible because they’re willing to help us,” she said.

The council also approved an Emergency Medical Services and ambulance transportation joint response intercept sharing agreement with the Watertown Fire Department during the meeting.

Earlier this month, the purchase of two emergency vehicles were approved by the council per the 2021 budget: a 2021 Ford F550 4X4 Custom Horton Conversion Model 623 ambulance for Horicon EMS in the amount of $265,363 and a 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility AWD vehicle for the Horicon Police Department in the amount of $33,002.

City approval was also given for the use of approximately $4,200 in EMS outlay funds for the purchase of two mobile data computers. The Panasonic CF-31Toughbooks are being sold “gently used” by Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

Police Chief Joseph Adamson commented that Horicon EMS was getting a great deal because the mobile computers typically cost in excess of $5,000 a piece.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

