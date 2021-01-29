Horicon EMS adds EMTs, equipment

HORICON – Horicon Common Council unanimously approved the hiring of two emergency medical technicians at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Horicon EMS Coordinator Carole Baker brought the request to Mayor Jim Grigg. Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobsen said that both men being considered live outside the city limits of Horicon.

“It is her intention that they would run as EMTs. They will not hold a position or be paid a position wage,” she said.

The pair would only get paid for call time and any required training or meetings they would attend. Background checks and drug testing will also need to be done as a condition of employment. Both men are first responders in Kekoskee.

Baker said the need for more emergency personnel is great, as two staff members are currently unavailable due to medical issues.

“We are really hurting right now and I’d like to get these guys on board as fast as possible because they’re willing to help us,” she said.

The council also approved an Emergency Medical Services and ambulance transportation joint response intercept sharing agreement with the Watertown Fire Department during the meeting.