Horicon High School holds parking lot graduation

HORICON – Horicon High School class of 2020 graduated Saturday in a style no prior class experienced.
Seniors and their families gathered in the school parking lot to receive their diplomas and then paraded through the community.
“You are the first class in the history of the school district of Horicon to have a commencement ceremony outside in the first ever drive up, chauffeured, broadcast event followed by the first ever graduation celebration parade,” Superintendent Rich Appel said to the graduating class. “Embrace it and love it. It isn’t what’s always been done, but it is what we can do so let’s enjoy the moment and make memories.”
Each of the 53 students were assigned a parking stall where they could park for the ceremony with their immediate families. Other family members were allowed, but had to park at the far end of the lot. Many students decorated the vehicles that they remained in until a golf cart arrived to carry them individually to the stage.
Family members took photos and heard a shortened program with Appel and Horicon High School principal Teresa Graven speaking. Appel handed out the diplomas and gave the students a fist bump to replace the traditional handshake.
The valedictorian (Payton Marvin and Yadira Ortiz) and salutatorian (Anna Torres) speeches were put online.
“It’s ironic and crazy when I have usually harped on you to turn off your technology, that now we’ve pushed you to finish your schooling all through technology,” Appel said. “Yeah I know… it wasn’t a lot fun at times, and trust me, the teachers were getting tired of Google Hangouts and ZOOM meetings too, but it was what we had to do to connect with our students. I am proud of our staff and our students for the efforts made through all this time.”
Appel told students the current circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic offers lessons about learning from failures and slowing down.
“At the end of the day, the love and closeness of family is so important,” Appel said. “I hope you took this time to play some board or card games with your parents or grandparents. I hope you took this time to talk and ask questions of your parents and grandparents about how life was when they grew up. I hope you took the time to just be together, and if not, it’s definitely not too late.”
A good attitude is important, Appel said.
“This won’t be the only time in your life that you will ask yourself why this has happened to me,” Appel said. “I’ve found that it’s best to not let this feeling of being a victim consume you, but rather to face it head on by rising up and overcoming the hand you are dealt. How you respond says everything to the character that will become you.”
Appel urged the students to connect to others face to face while remembering to be kind.
“You know what’s right and wrong so continue to be the kind of kindhearted students you have been through your journey in the halls of Horicon," Appel said. “Do the right thing and choose kindness.”
Following the graduation ceremony the students were celebrated by the residents of Horicon with a parade.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.