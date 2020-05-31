Horicon High School holds parking lot graduation

“It’s ironic and crazy when I have usually harped on you to turn off your technology, that now we’ve pushed you to finish your schooling all through technology,” Appel said. “Yeah I know… it wasn’t a lot fun at times, and trust me, the teachers were getting tired of Google Hangouts and ZOOM meetings too, but it was what we had to do to connect with our students. I am proud of our staff and our students for the efforts made through all this time.”

Appel told students the current circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic offers lessons about learning from failures and slowing down.

“At the end of the day, the love and closeness of family is so important,” Appel said. “I hope you took this time to play some board or card games with your parents or grandparents. I hope you took this time to talk and ask questions of your parents and grandparents about how life was when they grew up. I hope you took the time to just be together, and if not, it’s definitely not too late.”

A good attitude is important, Appel said.