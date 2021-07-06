 Skip to main content
Horicon Marsh in-person programming returns
Horicon Marsh in-person programming returns

Pond dipping

Colby Elvers, foreground, closely looks for aquatic life in the contents of a net pulled from the Horicon Marsh on Tuesday afternoon. The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, is holding free pond dipping classes again this Thursday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

HORICON — After being closed for more than 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and Explorium is open to the public again.

DNR Assistant Educator Caleb Jenks said staff has filled the center’s July calendar with lots of interesting in-person programs for all ages.

Referring to himself as someone who likes “creepy crawlies,” he led a morning and afternoon pond dipping class on Tuesday. He said conditions are currently dry and hot and that had an effect on what type of aquatic life participants would find beneath the surface of the marsh — snails and aquatic worms were netted Tuesday.

Participant Amber Roggenbauer of Burnett said it was the first program she had attended at the center outside of school and chose to come because she was “looking for something fun and interesting to do.”

On a good day, according to Jenks, dragonfly larvae or giant water bugs may be gathered in the nets.

Pond dipping classes will be held again Thursday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The program is free and nets, buckets and other supplies are provided.

Jenks said nature walks are held twice a day on Mondays and Wednesdays, with distance dependent on what participants wish to do. Tuesday and Thursdays are geared toward family programs. Details are available at horiconmarsh.org or on the Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center’s Facebook page.

Visitor Center hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact DNR Educator Liz Herzmann at 920-210-9054.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

