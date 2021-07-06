Horicon Marsh in-person programming returns

HORICON — After being closed for more than 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and Explorium is open to the public again.

DNR Assistant Educator Caleb Jenks said staff has filled the center’s July calendar with lots of interesting in-person programs for all ages.

Referring to himself as someone who likes “creepy crawlies,” he led a morning and afternoon pond dipping class on Tuesday. He said conditions are currently dry and hot and that had an effect on what type of aquatic life participants would find beneath the surface of the marsh — snails and aquatic worms were netted Tuesday.

Participant Amber Roggenbauer of Burnett said it was the first program she had attended at the center outside of school and chose to come because she was “looking for something fun and interesting to do.”

On a good day, according to Jenks, dragonfly larvae or giant water bugs may be gathered in the nets.

Pond dipping classes will be held again Thursday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The program is free and nets, buckets and other supplies are provided.