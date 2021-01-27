Horicon Marsh provides winter recreation and education

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herzmann said she enjoys talking to students on a monthly basis so she can build on topics. Teachers receive a post-program worksheet and are also given an activity that they can use outside with the students.

Fourth grade students at Mayville Middle School recently connected with Herzmann and then spent some time last week doing some tracking in the MMS prairie and surrounding school grounds.

“We always want to try and get the students outside, whether at school or if they’re doing virtual learning in their own backyard. That’s the goal,” she said.

Herzmann encourages families and individuals to continue exploring the Horicon Marsh even though its visitor center is closed for the foreseeable future.

"This winter has been perfect for those looking to snowshoe," she said.

Hiking trails are open during daylight hours at the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Hwy 28, Horicon. No fees are required to use the trails.

And once winter ends, visitors to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area will be able to enjoy a new year-round picnic shelter located at the Palmatory Overlook just north of Horicon. The shelter with restrooms is nearing completion where Herzmann said the best views of the marsh can be found.