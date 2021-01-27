Horicon Marsh provides winter recreation and education

HORICON – The Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center and Explorium remains closed due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean learning has stopped.
Liz Herzmann, DNR wildlife conservation educator, said the center is focusing on virtual education programs in place of its in-person programming.
“We’re really trying to connect with the schools right now,” she said. “We’re used to seeing school groups at Horicon Marsh throughout the year and we’re trying to continue that relationship in a different way.”
Herzmann conducts free, live 45-minute presentations for schools and civic organizations, but can accommodate other time frames if needed. The sessions can be viewed through Zoom or Google Meet. The theme of the presentation changes each month, with January’s theme being “Winter Tracking.”
“But because we’ve been blessed with so much snow, we’ll do ‘Winter Tracking’ for as long as we can,” she said.
Wisconsin’s winter snow acts like a fresh-printed book, keeping record of wildlife activity through tracks left behind by animal movement and activity. The live presentation introduces viewers to common tracks and signs left behind by wildlife and shares some handy clues for recognizing what sorts of animal activity is happening nearby.
Herzmann said she enjoys talking to students on a monthly basis so she can build on topics. Teachers receive a post-program worksheet and are also given an activity that they can use outside with the students.
Fourth grade students at Mayville Middle School recently connected with Herzmann and then spent some time last week doing some tracking in the MMS prairie and surrounding school grounds.
“We always want to try and get the students outside, whether at school or if they’re doing virtual learning in their own backyard. That’s the goal,” she said.
Herzmann encourages families and individuals to continue exploring the Horicon Marsh even though its visitor center is closed for the foreseeable future.
"This winter has been perfect for those looking to snowshoe," she said.
Hiking trails are open during daylight hours at the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Hwy 28, Horicon. No fees are required to use the trails.
And once winter ends, visitors to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area will be able to enjoy a new year-round picnic shelter located at the Palmatory Overlook just north of Horicon. The shelter with restrooms is nearing completion where Herzmann said the best views of the marsh can be found.
For more information on programs at the marsh, contact Herzmann at 920-387-7893 or elizabeth.herzmann@wisconsin.gov.