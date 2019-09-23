Two products made in the area have made it into the next round of the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.
The X739 Signature Series lawn tractor made by John Deere Horicon Works and the 400 Defender clay target machine made by Mayville Engineering Company have advanced into the top eight in the competition.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s annual contest highlights manufacturing throughout the state. More than 150 items were nominated, with the winner being determined by popular vote.
Voting to narrow the bracket to the top four takes place Tuesday to Sunday, with the final round of voting running from Oct. 1-8.
The public can cast a vote each day on any device at madeinwis.com.
The winner will be announced Oct. 8 at WMC Foundation’s Business & Industry luncheon at State Fair Park in Milwaukee.
