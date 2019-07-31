Giving grieving parents more time with their infant. That’s the reason behind a current fund drive organized by Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse.
The Horicon nonprofit is planning to donate a special type of infant bed to Beaver Dam Community Hospital that provides parents of a stillborn baby a chance to bond with their child.
Amanda Hartwig, president of the organization, said she became aware of the beds while visiting a friend at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
“This mom and dad were coming to our support groups already because they had experienced two previous miscarriages. They were expecting their third child and he was almost full term… the loss of him was very traumatic. They named him Noah,” said Hartwig.
Hartwig said she while at the hospital she got to hold Noah and that’s when she learned about cuddle cots.
In most instances, a stillborn baby would almost immediately be sent to a morgue. A cuddle cot keeps the baby cool, allowing a family to spend additional moments together.
“Before there were these cots, they didn’t have the luxury of time,” said Hartwig. “This mom had already delivered a baby that was born sleeping. It gave her time that she needed, that was essential, to create a bond with her son before having that relationship severed immediately.
“I am proud to say the mother has a rainbow baby now (a term used for the birth of a baby after miscarriage or child loss). We’ve been very close ever since.”
Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse has been in contact with the Flexmort, the company from Britain that manufactures the cots. Once purchased, the cot will be sent directly from its facility in Pennsylvania to Beaver Dam Community Hospital. The price of a cot is approximately $3,000.
Amanda and Wayne Hartwig created Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse after unexpectedly losing their son, Bo, just shy of his first birthday in 2015. The organization provides a wide range of support to parents and families who suffer through child loss.
“If you’ve lost an infant child like us, you grieve for the memories that you didn’t get to mak, but if you’ve lost an older child you grieve for the memories you did make. Bottom line is we grieve for a child that we brought into the world,” said Hartwig.
Hartwig said the happiest part of the hospital can be the most devastating for those who have to say goodbye so quickly.
“With the cuddle cot, we are trying to provide as much comfort as possible in those fragile moments immediately following the death of a child.”
Donations can be sent directly to Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse, 121 S, Cedar St., Horicon, WI 53032. For more information, go to bosheavenlyclubhouse.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)