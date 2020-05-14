Horicon Public Library goes fine-free

HORICON — The Horicon Public Library has gone totally fine-free.
Director Alexandra Harvancik said the library board decided earlier this week that given the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic stress placed on the community, it was an opportune time to make the library equitably accessible for all patrons.
Checked-out materials will not incur fines if overdue. This also applies to items borrowed from Monarch member libraries as well.
The library is also waiving all past overdue fines. Charges for lost or damaged items and fees for copies, faxes and so forth will still apply.
Anticipated fines would have generated approximately 2% of the overall 2020 library budget.
“Like you during this time of COVID-19 crisis, the library will tighten its belt while still providing current materials and excellent service,” Harvancik said.
Currently the Horicon Public Library at 404 E. Lake Street remains closed, although the staff is providing curbside delivery. Items can be requested online or by calling (920) 484-3535.
Harvancik said Thursday that the library won’t be prepared to open until at least May 26.
Curbside delivery will continue even after the doors are open to the public.
“We’re focusing on the core essentials right now and looking for guidance as things improve,” she said. “There will be changes put in place and the library experience will certainly be different in the future.”
