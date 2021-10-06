Horicon residents concerned about hunting on edge of state wildlife area

HORICON — Residents in Horicon have expressed dismay regarding new hunting signs placed at the edge of the Horicon Marsh.

During non-action discussion at last week’s Horicon Common Council meeting, Council Member Don Miller reported that some North Palmatory Street residents contacted him regarding new signs installed on both sides of the road allowing archery hunting right up to the city limits. They questioned why the council allowed the action. Miller said he informed them that the signs are on Department of Natural Resources property and that’s who they should contact.

The new signs placed on existing boundary posts state “Archery hunting only, firearm hunting prohibited.” They were installed last month prior to the Sept. 18 opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons.

Mayor Jim Grigg said it makes no sense to allow archery hunting right next to a residential area.

“We’ve got some people that live right there and are concerned, especially with bow hunting because hunters are camouflaged so you don’t see them. There’s got to be better ways to reduce the deer population than hunting right up to the city limits,” he said.

Grigg said he was upset that the DNR made the change this fall without notifying city officials.