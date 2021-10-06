Horicon residents concerned about hunting on edge of state wildlife area

HORICON — Residents in Horicon have expressed dismay regarding new hunting signs placed at the edge of the Horicon Marsh.
During non-action discussion at last week’s Horicon Common Council meeting, Council Member Don Miller reported that some North Palmatory Street residents contacted him regarding new signs installed on both sides of the road allowing archery hunting right up to the city limits. They questioned why the council allowed the action. Miller said he informed them that the signs are on Department of Natural Resources property and that’s who they should contact.
The new signs placed on existing boundary posts state “Archery hunting only, firearm hunting prohibited.” They were installed last month prior to the Sept. 18 opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons.
Mayor Jim Grigg said it makes no sense to allow archery hunting right next to a residential area.
“We’ve got some people that live right there and are concerned, especially with bow hunting because hunters are camouflaged so you don’t see them. There’s got to be better ways to reduce the deer population than hunting right up to the city limits,” he said.
Grigg said he was upset that the DNR made the change this fall without notifying city officials.
“We’ve called the DNR and questioned why it changed, as a buffer zone in that area has worked for years. What I got from the DNR is that there was some discussion of doing it (allowing archery hunting) at a meeting in 2017,” he said. “Well that was four years ago, I mean who remembers that and how many residents went to that meeting to listen to it?”
Grigg said the city is planning to contact Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and send an official complaint to the Wisconsin DNR.
Paul Samerdyke, wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR, told the Daily Citizen Monday the signs reflect a master plan that the Wisconsin DNR approved through a public process in 2017.
At that time, he said closed hunting and trapping areas statewide were being reviewed because they were both very difficult for people to understand and law enforcement to regulate. Changes went into place in 2017 but signage was first posted this year to reflect the new regulations for different areas.
Samerdyke said the portion of the marsh along North Palmatory Street was originally established as a wildlife refuge, meaning no hunting or trapping was allowed.
“That was done back in the day when our offices were out on the point and there were a bunch of research projects going on and a variety of other things,” he said. “Since that has changed, even though there are buildings and public use of the properties, it was looked at, vetted against public opinion — and there were opinions on both sides of the topic — but by and large it was let’s open it up for archery to allow some other opportunities for deer hunting primarily.”
He said the notion of arrows flying all over the place on Palmatory Street is not realistic.
“I think if anybody walked through that woods and thought they were going to bow hunt along that edge, they might think differently because it’s really thick in there and it’s not really deer-type habitat. As a hunter you’re going to want to find a spot where you’re going to be able to retain that animal, you’re not going to want to sit on the road or on that edge. I think there’s a lot of alarmed people that haven’t investigated it thoroughly,” he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.