Horicon teen plans BLM protest

HORICON – Recent national events spurred one local girl into action as the organizer of a protest Monday.

Zheta Rohloff, a freshman at Horicon High School, used the social media platforms of Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook to urge others to join her in support of Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ by marching from Discher Park to Highway 33.

Rohloff said the shooting death of Breonna Taylor and the violent storming of the US Capitol should not be ignored just because those events didn’t happen in Wisconsin.

“I don’t have a problem with the Horicon police whatsoever, but the fact that the system is so incredibly messed up is really, really sad and it’s been going on for too long,” she said.

Rohloff planned a peaceful protest and said masks would be required to participate due to the ongoing pandemic. She came prepared with hand-written signs, one which read, “Just because this doesn’t affect you, doesn’t mean you should sit on your couch and not care! I would assume you have the heart to care about innocent lives being taken by police!”

Her sister Trinity joined her in the protest, but no one else showed up. Disappointment set in.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s cold out and getting dark; we’ll try again,” she said.