Horicon's top cop retires after 14 years

HORICON — Horicon Police Chief Joe Adamson’s final day on the force is Saturday, after serving as the city’s top cop for more than 14 years.

Adamson, 55, is a 38-year veteran of law enforcement. His career began with the US Army Military Police Corps in 1984 and he joined civilian law enforcement in 1994 working in youth programs for the Department of Military Affairs and later the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He worked at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, the Mauston Police Department and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan before beginning his tenure in Horicon.

He is a past-president of the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association, past chairman of the Homeland Security Committee of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, committee member of the New Chief Mentoring committee of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association and chairman of the Law Enforcement Memorial committee of the DCELEA.

While contemplating his days after retirement, he listed five priorities in his life: 1. Being a good husband, 2. Being a good father, 3. Being a good cop, 4. Being a good soldier and 5. Being a good college student.