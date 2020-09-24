Hospital foundation grants funds to Baraboo Fire Department for PPE

Firefighters risk potential exposure to the coronavirus when responding to calls, but their equipment doesn’t always provide full protection.
Thanks to a $1,200 grant from the SSM Health St. Clare Foundation, the Baraboo Fire Department will be able to equip its first responders with new “adaptive filters” that snap onto their air masks, blocking more particles than an N95 mask and providing full-face protection, representatives said.
“The nice thing about this is we can use it for multiple things. It’s not just COVID,” said Nathan Thompson, recalling a house fire in June where he worked in the attic while wearing safety glasses and an N95 mask, which together don’t cover the whole face. “It will be very beneficial to us.”
A Baraboo Fire Department employee for three years, Thompson said he applied for a Healthy Community Partnership Grant after researching filters for the department's newly upgraded SCBAs, self-contained breathing apparatuses. He thought the grant was perfect for the agency’s current needs, especially considering local spread of COVID-19.
Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said his department has N95s for firefighters to wear in situations that may involve COVID-19 or a medical response. The fit of an N95 is supposed to be tested on the person using it, but Stieve said he hasn’t gotten around to it given the different varieties they have.
A 30-pound SCBA unit, including a tank of compressed air, often hangs on a firefighter’s back, attached by a hose to a fit-tested positive pressure air mask. It allows them to breathe safely when the surrounding air is filled with smoke or other hazard.
For medical calls, they can disconnect the SCBA and instead connect the new filters to the front of the mask with a simple click rather than switching masks entirely, Thompson said. Using the grant, Stieve said he’ll be able to purchase about 10 filters for firefighters to pull out when they need them.
“That alleviates some weight stress, especially if you’re up in a -- let’s say, like the attic situation -- tight space and you’re already crunched ... physically and maybe even mentally too with tight spaces,” Stieve said.
The filters’ usefulness and adaptability are partially why the St. Clare Foundation chose the fire department’s application during the spring grant cycle, said Executive Director Julia Randles. It also stood out as a local organization that hasn’t recently been awarded funds from the foundation, as well as one that relies heavily on outside fundraising, which is hampered by COVID-19 guidelines.
“We are always looking for items to fund that reach a large number of people or that have a really useful -- they’re really useful in that they have a longer lifespan,” Randles said.
Ever since the pandemic halted the fire department’s ability to hold its usual fundraisers, Thompson said he’s been applying for grants to help make up the loss. It’s been awarded several from various businesses and other organizations, Stieve said.
Stieve estimated the agency would get about $25,000 through fundraisers in a typical year. Funding from the city covers some protective equipment but not everything needed during a pandemic, he said, and COVID-19 means a slimmer budget than usual. Costs to maintain equipment and protect firefighters increases every year, he added.
“So, we have to delicately manage that process,” he said. “It’s a challenge sometimes, so that’s why stuff like this, these grants, are so important.”
He said he appreciates the foundation’s generosity.
St. Clare awards up to $16,000 per year for its Healthy Community Partnership Grants to organizations in the Baraboo, Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells areas, Randles said. In addition to the fire department, Beyond Blessed Pantry, Happy Kids Network, Kids Ranch, Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter, Sauk County Children's Giving Tree and Veterans Equine Trail Services received funds during the spring cycle.
“For St. Clare Foundation, we realize that we’re in health and wellness together with our partners, so a healthy community is beneficial to not only the hospital but all that we serve,” she said. “We feel it’s very important to be giving back to the other organizations that are working on health and wellness with us and to partner with them to support those programs.”
The foundation is currently accepting applications, due Oct. 15, for the fall cycle. For more information or an application, contact Randles at 608-356-1449, Julia.Randles@ssmhealth.com or visit www.stclare.com/foundation. Thompson said he'll apply again to get more PPE.
"Since it's available, why not?" he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
