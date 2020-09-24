Hospital foundation grants funds to Baraboo Fire Department for PPE

Ever since the pandemic halted the fire department’s ability to hold its usual fundraisers, Thompson said he’s been applying for grants to help make up the loss. It’s been awarded several from various businesses and other organizations, Stieve said.

Stieve estimated the agency would get about $25,000 through fundraisers in a typical year. Funding from the city covers some protective equipment but not everything needed during a pandemic, he said, and COVID-19 means a slimmer budget than usual. Costs to maintain equipment and protect firefighters increases every year, he added.

“So, we have to delicately manage that process,” he said. “It’s a challenge sometimes, so that’s why stuff like this, these grants, are so important.”

He said he appreciates the foundation’s generosity.

St. Clare awards up to $16,000 per year for its Healthy Community Partnership Grants to organizations in the Baraboo, Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells areas, Randles said. In addition to the fire department, Beyond Blessed Pantry, Happy Kids Network, Kids Ranch, Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter, Sauk County Children's Giving Tree and Veterans Equine Trail Services received funds during the spring cycle.