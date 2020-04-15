Hospital in Beaver Dam Closes COVID-19 clinic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has closed its COVID-19 clinic.

Patients are being referred to its consolidated primary care clinic or the emergency department/urgent care unit, depending on each individual’s symptoms.

Those experiencing respiratory or COVID-19 type symptoms like dry cough, fever or shortness of breath should continue to call the COVID-19 hotline at (877) 998-0022 to be screened by a medical professional. Once screened, callers will be directed to receive care at the appropriate location.

“I’m continually impressed with how quickly our team has been able to adjust the way we provide care to our community during this crisis,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD chief administrative officer.

The COVID-19 clinic opened March 25. Foster said MMC-BD will continue to be nimble and proactive in the coming weeks and months. The facility will soon announce expanded telehealth options for both primary care and specialty clinics.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 19 Dodge County residents tested positive for the coronavirus and 538 tested negative. The county has one recorded death of a resident who was traveling and hospitalized in another state.