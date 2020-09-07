Hospitals in Baraboo, Portage continue to adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals in Baraboo and Portage continue to adapt safety and testing procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.
At Saint Claire Hospital in Baraboo, patients are screened for a fever and coronavirus symptoms when entering the building and all staff, providers, patients and visitors are required to wear a mask.
The number of visitors is limited to one for adult patients and two visitors for children.
At Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, staff, patients and visitors are screened for a fever and symptoms at all entrances.
“All patients now experience screening prior to appointment and upon entrance and will notice our team wearing more PPE than they did prior to the pandemic,” said Family Medicine physician Suan Kreckman.
If a provider at St. Clare orders a test for the virus, the patient undergoes a nasal swab test, said Julia Randles, St. Clare Foundation executive director.
Randles said the hospitals protocol for care for patients that have tested positive or been hospitalized due to the virus is handled on a case by case basis.
“Care is individualized for each patient’s symptoms and health factors,” said Randles.
in March, Divine Savior opened a respiratory care clinic designed specifically to test and care for patients with virus symptoms or exposure, said Kreckman.
“Those who have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 are routed in order to reduce the chance of transmission of the virus within our facility,” said Kreckman. “We work closely with our colleagues to monitor the latest COVID-19 updates and activity so that we can implement policies as they are appropriate and designate resources to meet identified needs.”
Kreckman advises that during this time people still continue preventative healthcare, such as colonoscopies, mammograms and immunizations.
“We want our community to know we are a safe place to receive care, and encourage them to come see our providers for treatment of their ailments and illnesses,” said Kreckman.
Randles said St. Clare works on staying up to date on current coronavirus activity and will continue to adjust policies as the pandemic continues.
“The SSM health system is in touch with what is happening both locally, regionally, nationally and internationally,” said Randles. “We are taking every precaution to provide safe and exceptional care during this pandemic.”
While patients can be tested for the virus at St. Clare, Sauk County’s Health Department also offers various community testing sites weekly throughout the county.
There are no community testing sites available in Columbia County, but patients can be tested at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage and Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Columbus.
Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz announced in July that the county would be working with Divine Savior and using grant funds to provide community testing in the county. She did not provide a timeline for when that would be established.
