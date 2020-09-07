Hospitals in Baraboo, Portage continue to adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Those who have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 are routed in order to reduce the chance of transmission of the virus within our facility,” said Kreckman. “We work closely with our colleagues to monitor the latest COVID-19 updates and activity so that we can implement policies as they are appropriate and designate resources to meet identified needs.”

Kreckman advises that during this time people still continue preventative healthcare, such as colonoscopies, mammograms and immunizations.

“We want our community to know we are a safe place to receive care, and encourage them to come see our providers for treatment of their ailments and illnesses,” said Kreckman.

Randles said St. Clare works on staying up to date on current coronavirus activity and will continue to adjust policies as the pandemic continues.

“The SSM health system is in touch with what is happening both locally, regionally, nationally and internationally,” said Randles. “We are taking every precaution to provide safe and exceptional care during this pandemic.”

While patients can be tested for the virus at St. Clare, Sauk County’s Health Department also offers various community testing sites weekly throughout the county.