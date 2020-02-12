Hospitals in Portage, Baraboo prepare for possibility of corona virus

At St. Clare, the hospital staff is currently following any procedures recommended by the CDC for screening, isolation and testing, said Culotta.

Divine Savior is also following guidelines from the CDC and working with county and state public health departments, as well as implementing prevention procedures such as requiring any patient who has respiratory illness symptoms to use face masks to reduce the possible spread, said Walters.

Staff at Divine Savior also ask for information about patients' travel activity, asking if they have traveled into China in the last 14 days, or out of the country in the last 30 days.

If a patient is suspected to have the virus, meaning they have respiratory symptoms and have traveled to China or been exposed to the virus, Walters said they will place the patient under airborne precautions, which could include placing the person in a closed room.

They would then limit the staff allowed into the closed room, and those who do enter the room would wear protective equipment.

After isolating the patient, hospitals then contact local and state public health offices to determine if testing is necessary and a course of treatment needs to be started, said Walters.