Hospitals in Sauk, Columbia approach capacity amid state's coronavirus surge

Hospitals in Sauk and Columbia County are reaching capacity as local coronavirus cases continue to climb and both counties recorded one new death this week.
“We are really sad to report that we did have to report a new death” on Wednesday, said Siobhan Allen of the Sauk County Health Department during the weekly COVID-19 update Thursday.
Of the seven Sauk County residents who have died from the disease, three died this month.
“This is a deadly disease, so please take all of the preventive measures, everything that we’ve been talking about, seriously,” Allen said.
Columbia County also reported a new death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to five.
Hospitalizations
Often a precursor to deaths, hospitalizations are also on the rise in both counties.
As of Thursday, 16 Sauk County residents have been hospitalized in October, which accounts for 30% of its total 54 hospitalizations, Allen said. Sixty percent of the individuals admitted into a hospital for COVID-19 are aged 60 and older, 19% are 39 and under and 21% are 40-59, according to county data.
In Columbia County, 78 residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19 since March, according to the health department’s weekly update released Wednesday. As of Thursday, the county reported 10 people currently hospitalized.
Haley Gilman, spokeswoman for Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, said in an email Friday that it has three out of 11 beds currently available in its inpatient unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients. One COVID patient is in the ICU, where three beds remain open.
“We do want to continue to encourage our community to protect themselves and each other with preventive measures so that we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gilman said. “We know a great deal has been asked from everyone during the pandemic, but we also know that our community has the fortitude and resilience to continue to take the recommended precautions seriously.”
Allen warned of the danger of overwhelming area hospitals. Hospital capacity, which has thus far remained in good shape in the Sauk County area, has started to “trend in the wrong direction,” she said. As of Thursday morning, Allen said one-third of Sauk County hospitals are at “peak census,” meaning all -- or nearly all -- of their beds are full.
One-third of Sauk County hospitals will face a “critical staffing shortage” within one week, Allen said.
Jeff Jelinek, the new incident commander for Sauk County’s coronavirus response team, said the team continues to meet with area hospitals to discuss their surge plans and alternative staffing, “so there are plans to deal with this and we are working collaboratively to work through those issues.”
He said the county is preparing for the possibility that it may need to send patients to the state’s overflow hospital in Milwaukee, which opened last week and admitted its first patient Thursday. He noted the emergency response team in March also secured a facility in Sauk County that could accept patients if hospitals reach surge capacity.
Divine Savior, Gilman noted, is working with its partners across the Aspirus system “to flex our resources so that we can continue to care for patients in our service areas as needed.”
Sauk County Health is still able to call all of its positive cases but doesn’t have the capacity to conduct contact tracing anymore, said Public Health Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen, adding that it’s “vitally important” that those who test positive inform the people with whom they have had close contact.
She emphasized that everyone should maintain the recommended 6-foot social distance with anyone not in their household. If you get tested, stay home until you have the results, Phalen said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that the number of COVID patients hospitalized in the south-central region of the state, including Sauk and Columbia counties, grew by 15% over the last two weeks ending Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
More than 84% of hospital beds in the state are in use as of Tuesday, as are almost 87% of ICU beds, according to the department.
Overall data
As of Friday, Sauk County has accumulated 1,586 positive cases, 202 of which are currently active, according to the COVID-19 Data Hub. Despite having a slightly smaller population, Columbia County reported Friday that it has accumulated 1,610 cases, 555 of which are active.
More than twice as many people in Columbia County have tested positive in just the first three weeks of October than in all of September, according to the health department’s latest weekly update.
Allen said Thursday that COVID-19 is currently spreading fast enough through Sauk County that it now takes 34 days for its case numbers to double. In September, the county averaged 10 new cases per day, Allen said; in October, it’s averaging 27 per day.
“This is really moving in the wrong direction,” Allen said. “If we continue at the rate that we’ve been at, this doubling time means that there will be 1,500 new cases between today and Thanksgiving, so we really don’t like seeing that doubling time decreasing so much.”
Over the last 14-day period, both Sauk and Columbia counties have had “very high” COVID case activity, the same as almost the entire state, according to DHS.
In that same period, Sauk County had 65.72 new cases per 10,000 people, the highest new case rate the county has had so far, Allen said. Almost 8% of tests were positive.
She noted that fewer cases in recent weeks have been asymptomatic: During the summer, 15-17% of Sauk County cases had no symptoms, but now only 10% are asymptomatic, Allen said. Four percent of all Sauk County cases are severe, meaning they need hospitalization or die.
Schools
Phalen said Sauk County is seeing a slight increase in the number of cases transmitted at schools, but so far school closures have largely been due to staffing shortages or cases contracted outside of school.
Josh Sween, top administrator for the Portage Community School District, said Friday that transmission still doesn’t seem to be occurring within his schools, thanks to the safety measures in place. The district has had a total of 41 positive cases as of Friday, 26 of which have recovered. All of the district's schools will be open for in-person learning on Monday.
He praised the district’s three nurses for conducting contract tracing and working hard to keep schools open.
“We couldn’t do this without them,” Sween said.
Testing
Sauk County offers three weekly community testing sites:
- Mondays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Green Fire/EMS, 327 S. Winsted St. Appointments are required by calling 608-393-2413 or by registering at springgreenems.com.
- Tuesdays: 8 a.m. to noon at Reedsburg Ambulance Service, 230 Railroad St. Registration is available at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Wednesdays: 2 to 7 p.m. at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, 95 Lincoln Ave., Prairie du Sac. The site requires a two-step registration process: a questionnaire through register.covidconnect.wi.gov followed by scheduling an appointment via phone at 608-643-7603 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Two other sites are also being offered next week in Baraboo and Merrimac:
- Wednesday: 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Merrimac Fire & Rescue, 120 School St. Appointments required by calling 608-393-3205.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to noon at the Circus World parking lot at 550 Water St., Baraboo. Appointments required via online registration at forms.gle/uXHPPe86hiosRHbN8.
- The Wisconsin National Guard will conduct a free community testing event Nov. 9 in Reedsburg and one in December in La Valle, Phalen said.
Columbia County started a biweekly free drive-thru testing event on Friday, conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard. The next three will be held from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 at the Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St., Cambria. Online registration is available at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Testing also is available at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.