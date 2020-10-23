Hospitals in Sauk, Columbia approach capacity amid state's coronavirus surge

Haley Gilman, spokeswoman for Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, said in an email Friday that it has three out of 11 beds currently available in its inpatient unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients. One COVID patient is in the ICU, where three beds remain open.

“We do want to continue to encourage our community to protect themselves and each other with preventive measures so that we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gilman said. “We know a great deal has been asked from everyone during the pandemic, but we also know that our community has the fortitude and resilience to continue to take the recommended precautions seriously.”

Allen warned of the danger of overwhelming area hospitals. Hospital capacity, which has thus far remained in good shape in the Sauk County area, has started to “trend in the wrong direction,” she said. As of Thursday morning, Allen said one-third of Sauk County hospitals are at “peak census,” meaning all -- or nearly all -- of their beds are full.

One-third of Sauk County hospitals will face a “critical staffing shortage” within one week, Allen said.