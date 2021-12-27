Hospitals slammed by COVID urge vaccination to blunt omicron surge in Sauk, Columbia

In anticipation of a highly-contagious COVID-19 variant soon fueling a local surge in cases, hospitals that have been slammed this month with coronavirus patients are urging people to do their part by getting vaccinated.
Baraboo, Portage and Reedsburg hospitals have all issued advisories or news releases in recent weeks asking more people to seek vaccination as their facilities and staff are stretched beyond their means.
‘There’s no beds’
Maureen Murphy, vice president of medical affairs at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, said the Baraboo facility has been at capacity for most of the last two weeks after COVID numbers “really started to pick up,” now accounting for 40-50% of St. Clare admissions. While its emergency room remains fully staffed and open to the public, she said SSM moved its urgent care services to Lake Delton to free up space to board the sickest patients in Baraboo’s ER.
“When we’re full, whether because of full beds or because our staffing can’t take any more patients, we are boarding patients in our emergency room until we can find beds somewhere,” Murphy said. “Our staff in the emergency room are calling 13, 14, 15 hospitals -- there’s no beds. … Patients are getting treated appropriately in consultation with an appropriate specialist, but they are sitting in our emergency room for hours if not days at a time, waiting to be transferred.”
The hospital is still providing elective surgeries as of Monday, but Murphy said officials hold at least two meetings per day to assess whether they can go ahead with elective surgeries that require an overnight stay, given capacity issues.
“It’s very unfortunate. People who wait months and have arrangements to have their hip or knee replaced, so it is not something we do lightly at all, but for patient safety and being able to take care of those who are acutely ill, we have had to cancel some overnight elective surgeries,” she said.
A nationwide shortage of nurses, especially in rural areas, has contributed to the problem, she said, adding that St. Clare has been working with SSM Health partners and nursing schools to draw more staff.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center President/CEO Bob Van Meeteren told the Reedsburg School Board last week that the center has been full or nearly full since late November. He also sent the message to the News Republic Monday, saying the number of COVID patients has been “rising like never before,” coinciding with an increase in seasonal flu cases.
Like St. Clare, RAMC regularly postpones and limits overnight surgeries and struggles to transfer its sickest patients, sometimes needing to send them to other states hundreds of miles away, Van Meeteren said.
“Last week was our worst yet,” he said, noting the facility had six patients in its four-bed ICU and more who needed to be admitted. It cancelled surgeries, moved “essential services like infusions, including monoclonal antibody treatment,” to make room for more beds, called in extra staff and ran out of ventilators until an ambulance service could provide more.
“Our hearts were heavy as we proactively began scoring our patients per our Scarce Resource Policy to see who would have the least chance of survival in the event we needed to convene our medical staff to choose who would and would not get scarce lifesaving equipment,” Van Meeteren said.
Omicron surge expected
The last couple of days have been slightly lighter on St. Clare’s staff, Murphy said, but they expect to see a surge in about a week resulting from Christmas gatherings. She said she’s also concerned about an anticipated rise in hospitalizations as the omicron variant takes hold in this area, likely within a week or two.
Three weeks ago, omicron represented about 13% of all COVID cases in the U.S., up from less than 1% the week before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the following week it became the dominant strain, accounting for an estimated 73% of cases nationwide.
Omicron has been detected in Wisconsin, “and is anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in the coming weeks,” the state Department of Health Services said in a public health advisory Dec. 20. In the most recent data available from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, the variant accounted for nearly 38% of sequenced cases in the state.
Urging vaccination
Aspirus Health, which includes Portage’s Divine Savior Hospital, is also warning about the dangers of omicron and encouraging vaccination against COVID-19.
An Aspirus news release last week said natural immunity -- obtained by becoming infected with something, rather than being vaccinated -- is “not an effective or wise strategy” against COVID-19, though it remains a common reason Aspirus patients have for not getting vaccinated. Natural immunity from COVID can be spotty and fades quicker than acquired immunity from a vaccine, it said.
Omicron, which has many more mutations in the spike protein than previous variants, making it extra contagious, has already demonstrated that “(n)atural immunity doesn’t work,” according to the release.
“I have never seen anyone die from a vaccine-related complication,” Aspirus Hospitalist Adam Clements said in the release. “I see people die of COVID every single day at this hospital.”
Murphy said omicron seems to cause mild or moderate illness most of the time. But its increased transmissibility could still result in many severe cases, especially among the unvaccinated, needing medical attention by an already strained health care system.
“The good news is that at present, there’s really no data to suggest that the current vaccines are not working against the omicron … especially if people have had the booster,” Murphy said, “so our big message is continuing to urge people if they are not yet vaccinated to call the clinics, the hospital to get information on where they can get vaccinated. That is our very best tool.”
She said the virus will continue to be active and mutate into new variants until the immunization rate is high enough -- estimated at about 75% of a given population. Nearly 60% of Sauk County residents and 62% of Columbia County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to state DHS data.
Wearing masks in public places, washing your hands and social distancing also continue to be recommended by local health agencies as additional layers of protection.
Murphy encouraged community members to try to influence their friends and family to follow public health advice.
She also encouraged them to thank the health care workers they know “for showing up every day.”
“This is not easy, and anything (anyone) can do to express their appreciation goes way beyond what you can even imagine,” she said.
