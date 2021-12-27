Hospitals slammed by COVID urge vaccination to blunt omicron surge in Sauk, Columbia

Omicron, which has many more mutations in the spike protein than previous variants, making it extra contagious, has already demonstrated that “(n)atural immunity doesn’t work,” according to the release.

“I have never seen anyone die from a vaccine-related complication,” Aspirus Hospitalist Adam Clements said in the release. “I see people die of COVID every single day at this hospital.”

Murphy said omicron seems to cause mild or moderate illness most of the time. But its increased transmissibility could still result in many severe cases, especially among the unvaccinated, needing medical attention by an already strained health care system.

“The good news is that at present, there’s really no data to suggest that the current vaccines are not working against the omicron … especially if people have had the booster,” Murphy said, “so our big message is continuing to urge people if they are not yet vaccinated to call the clinics, the hospital to get information on where they can get vaccinated. That is our very best tool.”