Hot summer days lead to full Portage beach

While the temperature continues to hit the high 80s and 90s this week, Silver Lake Beach was busy as the summer begins.

“It is way busier than last year, when there was nobody at the beach,” lifeguard Torin Hanson said. Hanson has been a lifeguard at Silver Lake for three years and said this summer is more interesting than last summer.

Hanson was supervising the concession stand with lifeguard Camryn Humke.

They both said they enjoy the job and were glad people were back at the lake this year. On Thursday afternoon the beach was packed as the temperature hit 90 degrees.

“The worst part is the heat,” Hanson said.

“It has been full the last couple of days as the heat as hung around,” Humke said. Humke is from Portage and this is her fourth year as a Silver Lake Beach lifeguard.

Humke said there have not been any issues this year so far at the beach. She did mention a kayak had tipped over earlier in the week.

“We haven’t had any issues with swimmers outside the roped area,” Humke said. “Technically once they are out of the roped area, they are out of our jurisdiction.”