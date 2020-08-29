Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: First fire truck is history worth preserving

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An author once wrote, “A generation which ignores history has no past and no future.”

The city of Columbus is rich in history and is fortunate to have a strong sense of preservation of its history. There are two historic preservation groups in Columbus, the Columbus Area Historical Society and the Columbus Historic Landmarks Preservation Commission that work to keep the history of Columbus alive and well.

Historic, well preserved or restored buildings in Columbus include City Hall, 1892; Kurth Brewery, 1902; Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1917; Rest Haven, 1923; Farmers and Merchants Union Bank, 1919. There are also many stately, historic homes in Columbus including the Gov. Lewis Mansion.

You may ask, what does this have to do with the fire department? While not a structure, the fire department has a historic gem of its own. It’s a 1925 American LaFrance pumper, the first motorized vehicle in the history of the department.

Two weeks ago, there was an article in this paper about the fire department receiving a $20,000 donation from the Eugene and Carol Niehoff estate, earmarked for the restoration of the truck. I would like to follow up that article with a little more information about the truck.