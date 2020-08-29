Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: First fire truck is history worth preserving

An author once wrote, “A generation which ignores history has no past and no future.”
The city of Columbus is rich in history and is fortunate to have a strong sense of preservation of its history. There are two historic preservation groups in Columbus, the Columbus Area Historical Society and the Columbus Historic Landmarks Preservation Commission that work to keep the history of Columbus alive and well.
Historic, well preserved or restored buildings in Columbus include City Hall, 1892; Kurth Brewery, 1902; Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1917; Rest Haven, 1923; Farmers and Merchants Union Bank, 1919. There are also many stately, historic homes in Columbus including the Gov. Lewis Mansion.
You may ask, what does this have to do with the fire department? While not a structure, the fire department has a historic gem of its own. It’s a 1925 American LaFrance pumper, the first motorized vehicle in the history of the department.
Two weeks ago, there was an article in this paper about the fire department receiving a $20,000 donation from the Eugene and Carol Niehoff estate, earmarked for the restoration of the truck. I would like to follow up that article with a little more information about the truck.
In doing research, I was in contact with a gentleman named Hal Fillinger in Pennsylvania who restores antique fire apparatus. His website is halfillinger.com. He specializes in restoring American LaFrance apparatus of which he has access to old records. He was able to tell me that our truck was a Halloween baby. It was completed on Oct. 31, 1925. While the exact purchase price is unknown, he believes the price would have been around $13,000. The truck was in service for approximately 35 years until it was replaced by a new, 1960 American LaFrance engine. It has been sitting in storage at various locations ever since, while occasionally being driven in parades.
Did you know that the fire station was once a part of city hall? It was there facing West James Street from 1893-1946 and was located where the council chambers are today, but with a lower floor. If you look at the three large windows in the council chambers, they line up with the three stalls of the fire station.
Ideally, any restoration would be done to coincide with the completion of a new fire station, currently slated to be completed in three to four years. This would provide a permanent home for it to be displayed instead of being held in storage collecting dust.
A number of fire departments with newer fire stations have restored their antique apparatus and have given them a new home in their station. Departments in the area who have recently done this include Middleton, Verona, Waunakee, and Lake Delton.
Let’s not ignore our history. For if we do, we have no past. As it approaches its 100th birthday, our historic gem needs to be restored and permanently put on display. If any businesses, organizations, or individuals would like to contribute to this legacy and keep our history alive, contact Randy Koehn at 623-5914, or rkoehn@columbuswi.us.
Randy Koehn serves as Columbus Fire Chief.
