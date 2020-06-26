Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: New fire truck has long history

When purchasing a new fire truck, it’s a little more involved than buying a new car for the family. The Columbus Fire Department put a new rescue truck in service on June 22. This was more than two years since the process first started.
Initially the fire department had to get approval from our governing bodies to start the process. I say governing bodies plural because this was a joint effort between the city of Columbus and the Columbus Rural Fire Group. The rural fire group is a governing body of the six townships that contract with the city for fire protection. As the new truck will be used in both the city and rural areas, the cost was split 50/50 between the city and the rural fire group.
Once approval was obtained in the spring of 2018, a truck committee was formed consisting of seven department members. The first of numerous committee meetings was held on June 4, 2018. At the meetings, which were held at least twice a month, the committee drew up specifications that we needed for the truck. In addition to many meetings, we also contacted various fire departments around Wisconsin who had trucks similar to what we were looking for. The committee also hit the road to look at similar vehicles at several fire departments in Wisconsin as well as one in Indiana.
Once the specs were finalized, we sent a request for bids on Jan. 29, 2019, to three manufacturers with a deadline to reply by March 13. At that time, all bids came in over budget. The committee then went back to the drawing board and made some changes to the specs. Bids were resubmitted a month later and came in within budget with Marion Body Works, of Marion being chosen. They had the low bid and met specs. The truck that it is replacing was also made by Marion in 1991.
The process also included two trips to the factory, once to review the specs in May 2019, and again in February 2020, for an inspection while it was being built. The truck was picked up and brought home on May 29.
As I mentioned, it is a rescue truck, but do not confuse it with the terminology for a rescue truck that was used years ago when those “rescue trucks” were actually ambulances that transported patients. Today, rescue vehicles carry equipment for various types of rescues such as traffic, industrial, or farm accidents, confined space incidents, haz-mat incidents, and so on. This truck also has an air bottle filling station where we can fill air bottles that firefighters use at fire scenes. It will carry numerous hand and power tools, including the Jaws of Life. It also has an area for a command center for major incidents.
It will be utilized on many calls, both fire related and rescue related. It will respond to all traffic crashes to which we are called. It also has a light tower to illuminate a scene at night and an illuminated arrow board for highway incidents.
The manufacturer was so impressed with the features that were on the truck that they offered us a $10,000 discount to take it to a prestigious national fire show in Indianapolis and to the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs’ Conference. We were very excited about having our new truck on display at these shows. However, COVID-19 put an end to that as both were cancelled. We still got our discount though.
I’m sure you are wondering what it cost. Fire trucks are not cheap as you can probably guess. With the discount, the final price was around $530,000. But with both the City and RFG paying half, it was more workable for both groups.
You’ll have an opportunity to see it for yourself. The fire department will have the truck on display for the public to view from 6-8 p.m. July 2.
Randy Koehn serves as Columbus Fire Chief.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.