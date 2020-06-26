Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: New fire truck has long history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When purchasing a new fire truck, it’s a little more involved than buying a new car for the family. The Columbus Fire Department put a new rescue truck in service on June 22. This was more than two years since the process first started.

Initially the fire department had to get approval from our governing bodies to start the process. I say governing bodies plural because this was a joint effort between the city of Columbus and the Columbus Rural Fire Group. The rural fire group is a governing body of the six townships that contract with the city for fire protection. As the new truck will be used in both the city and rural areas, the cost was split 50/50 between the city and the rural fire group.

Once approval was obtained in the spring of 2018, a truck committee was formed consisting of seven department members. The first of numerous committee meetings was held on June 4, 2018. At the meetings, which were held at least twice a month, the committee drew up specifications that we needed for the truck. In addition to many meetings, we also contacted various fire departments around Wisconsin who had trucks similar to what we were looking for. The committee also hit the road to look at similar vehicles at several fire departments in Wisconsin as well as one in Indiana.