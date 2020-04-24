Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: Open burning not allowed in the city of Columbus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR has issued a burn ban in rural areas. People have inquired if this ban affects anything within the city. The answer is “no.” Nothing has changed, including the allowance for recreational fires. According to municipal ordinance, there is no open burning allowed in the city of Columbus.

This includes burning brush, grass, leaves, or waste of any kind including scrap lumber. Burn barrels are prohibited. There are two exceptions to this with one being outdoor grills and related outdoor cooking equipment for food. The other exception is for recreational fires involving outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, and portable fireplaces. This is still allowed at this time.

In order to follow the ordinance, you must comply with both the item that is burned as well as what is used to burn it in. Just because a person has a suitable fireplace or fire pit does not mean that anything can be burned in it. The items listed in the second paragraph above are still prohibited. The only items that can be burned are clean, solid, natural firewood or manufactured fire log. Using a fireplace or fire pit to burn brush or other waste is still prohibited.

Other safety rules/guidelines include:

- Fire pits no larger than four feet in diameter