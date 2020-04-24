Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: Open burning not allowed in the city of Columbus

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR has issued a burn ban in rural areas. People have inquired if this ban affects anything within the city. The answer is “no.” Nothing has changed, including the allowance for recreational fires. According to municipal ordinance, there is no open burning allowed in the city of Columbus.
This includes burning brush, grass, leaves, or waste of any kind including scrap lumber. Burn barrels are prohibited. There are two exceptions to this with one being outdoor grills and related outdoor cooking equipment for food. The other exception is for recreational fires involving outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, and portable fireplaces. This is still allowed at this time.
In order to follow the ordinance, you must comply with both the item that is burned as well as what is used to burn it in. Just because a person has a suitable fireplace or fire pit does not mean that anything can be burned in it. The items listed in the second paragraph above are still prohibited. The only items that can be burned are clean, solid, natural firewood or manufactured fire log. Using a fireplace or fire pit to burn brush or other waste is still prohibited.
Other safety rules/guidelines include:
- Fire pits no larger than four feet in diameter
- Cannot be used within 15 feet of any building or combustible structures including fences, decks, porches, or a lot line
- Smoke may not create a nuisance
- A fire extinguisher or garden hose must be readily available
- Must be supervised by an adult at all times and be completely extinguished when finished
- Do not use in winds in excess of 10 mph
Copies of this municipal ordinance are on file at the fire department. If you feel that someone in your neighborhood is burning in violation of city ordinance, contact either the fire department or police department.
Grills at apartment buildings or similar multi-family dwellings, three units or larger, are prohibited from being used or stored on any balconies above the ground floor. When in use at ground level, the grill must be at least 10 feet from any structure and not used below an overhang. This is a state code and not a local code as addressed above.
For questions about any of these ordinances, contact the fire department at 623-5914.
Randy Koehn serves as Columbus Fire Chief.
