Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: See You Next Year for Pancakes

The annual Columbus Fire Department pancake breakfast is another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will not be held for the first time in decades.
More than 1,100 people usually attend, and we obviously cannot accommodate that many people safely. Along with the raffle, featuring items that were donated by generous area businesses, and the bake sale that accompanied the pancake breakfast, it is by far the biggest fundraiser each year. The other department fundraisers are the annual calendar raffle in the spring and our food stand on the Fourth of July.
Mention must be made of Kate Bender. She realized that Covid-19 would affect our fundraising this year and spearheaded an effort to raise money for us. She organized a group on Facebook that raised more than $7,000 for us. We are indebted to her as well as all those who participated in her effort with their donations.
All of the fundraising efforts done by the firefighters are done through the Columbus Firemen’s Service Corporation. This is a non-profit 503 © entity which is comprised of all the fire department members with its own set of officers. Over the years, the Service Corporation has purchased more than $100,000 worth of equipment for the fire department through these fundraisers. These purchases have been made without the use of tax dollars and provide equipment that may not have been able to be purchased due to budget constraints. Continued patronage of these fire department fundraisers really helps in maintaining a properly equipped service and is greatly appreciated by all of our members.
Mark Oct. 3, 2021, on the calendar. It will be the next date for our annual pancake breakfast. See you there.
Randy Koehn serves as Columbus Fire Chief.
