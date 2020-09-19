Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: See You Next Year for Pancakes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Columbus Fire Department pancake breakfast is another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will not be held for the first time in decades.

More than 1,100 people usually attend, and we obviously cannot accommodate that many people safely. Along with the raffle, featuring items that were donated by generous area businesses, and the bake sale that accompanied the pancake breakfast, it is by far the biggest fundraiser each year. The other department fundraisers are the annual calendar raffle in the spring and our food stand on the Fourth of July.

Mention must be made of Kate Bender. She realized that Covid-19 would affect our fundraising this year and spearheaded an effort to raise money for us. She organized a group on Facebook that raised more than $7,000 for us. We are indebted to her as well as all those who participated in her effort with their donations.