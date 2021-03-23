Houchin running for Assembly District 37

Cathy Houchin, Dodge County supervisor, announced her candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 37 on March 8. John Jagler has tentatively vacated this seat to run for State Senate.

When asked why she is running, Houchin said, "I am running for the forgotten men and women of the 37th district who, despite working to support their families, were told they were not in fact "essential." I'm running to be a voice for individuals that the government told they could not visit their loved ones—even if it was the last Thanksgiving or Christmas they might have had together. I'm running for the forgotten individuals who spent their last days alone because the government said their family couldn't see them."

After serving the past five years as a county supervisor—fighting for lower taxes and smaller government, Houchin is taking this fight to Madison. Houchin said, "I am the only candidate who has consistently voted for less spending and more freedom." Houchin's experience includes more than 40 years as a public school teacher. Many conferences and institutions have featured Houchin nationally and internationally due to her work in education.