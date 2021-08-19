House fire in Juneau causes extensive damage

A fire caused extensive damage to a duplex in Juneau Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Curt Ninmann said Thursday that the Juneau Fire Department was called to 328/330 S. Fairfield Ave. at 10:07 p.m. with a report of a house fire. Callers reported that flames were going through the roof.

The fire department upgraded the call to a working still alarm for the mutual aid box alarm system and other departments assisted. Responders established a water supply and quickly knocked down the fire with handlines and a ladder truck master stream.

Juneau EMS assisted the residents and the occupants of the duplex were accounted for. The fire caused extensive fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

There were no injuries reported and the scene was cleared at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Juneau Police Department, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team, and departments in Beaver Dam, Horicon, Hustisford and Clyman assisted at the scene.

The 328 address is owned by Devon Chatos and the 330 address is owned by Mandi Ruh, according to county property records.

